New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
Latest Leak Suggests Apple Will Announce 'iPhone 8', 'iPhone 8 Plus', and 'iPhone X' on Tuesday
Last night, the iOS 11 GM was leaked and we got a glimpse into numerous iPhone 8 features, including a look at a new edition of the Apple Watch, and even new "Animoji." Now, developer Steve Troughton-Smith has dug up new info related to the official names of the iPhones being announced on Tuesday.
According to the developer, Apple will call the smartphones the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (for the two LCD devices), and iPhone X (for the OLED model). These names will replace the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 monikers that have been attached to each respective model over the past few months.
In a separate Tweet, Troughton-Smith pointed out that this is still not an exact confirmation, but it is the closest we've gotten to an official name for the upcoming iPhones. "Maaaybe the DeviceTree is lying about the marketing name, maybe not," he said. "But right now, D22 thinks it is iPhone X, so that's good enough for me."
iPhone 8— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT
51 minutes ago at 09:08 am
iPhone Xpensive
53 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Tuesday on macrumors will be total chaos. Really total war.
52 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Cue the “Is it iPhone Ten or iPhone Ex” debate.
51 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Seems Apple doesnt want people with the lower tier LCD phones to think they are inferior to the iPhone X in any way and hence skipping the S moniker. Psychological marketing
53 minutes ago at 09:06 am
"Latest leaks suggest Apple announce iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday. "
Well of course, that's when the Keynote is.
51 minutes ago at 09:08 am
The Keynote will be either an epic fail or an epic success. I expect the first one.
52 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Wow, so I guess I am getting an iPhone 8 after all :D
52 minutes ago at 09:07 am
It's gotta be iPhone Pro, surely.
53 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Ok. Now everyone remember: it's iPhone TEN not iPhone "ex". Just like it was Mac OS Ten! Hehe.
51 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Wow if this is the case maybe they will drop the S model and innovate every year!
