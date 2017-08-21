New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
AirPods Shipping Estimates Improve to 2 to 3 Weeks
Shipping estimates for Apple's AirPods have improved to two to three weeks in many countries around the world, suggesting Apple is one step closer to achieving supply/demand balance for the much-desired earphones.
Since the AirPods launched in December, stock has been in short supply. For many weeks, AirPods shipping estimates were at six weeks, but stock improved enough in early August that shipping estimates dropped to four weeks.
At the new 2 to 3 week estimate, customers can expect to receive AirPods ordered today in early September.
During Apple's third quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said AirPods capacity had been bumped up and that the company was "working very hard" to get AirPods to customers as quickly as possible.
While Apple's own stock has been in flux online, Apple retail stores have occasionally received stock and third-party retailers like Best Buy have been able to offer AirPods with quicker shipping on a regular basis.
Priced at $159, the wire-free AirPods have become a popular accessory largely due to Apple's W1 chip, which significantly improves the Bluetooth connection and facilitates simple and quick transfers between different devices. The AirPods are also equipped with infrared sensors to detect when they're in the ear, and they support touch-based gestures to activate Siri and perform other tasks.
I’d really like some in-ear AirPods. I love mine, but I’d love a pair with some noise isolation for wearing on the train. They could be exactly the same tech; they’re great as they are.
Anyone think we'll see AirPods 2 next month?
I'd say precisely 0.0% chance.
