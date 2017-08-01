Apple Increased AirPods Production Capacity, But Still Unable to Meet Demand

Tuesday August 1, 2017 4:21 PM PDT by Juli Clover
During today's earnings call covering the third fiscal quarter of 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook briefly mentioned the company's super popular hard-to-come-by wireless earphones, the AirPods.

According to Cook, production capacity has been bumped up, but because of the high level of demand, Apple is still unable to make enough to reach supply/demand balance.
We're also seeing incredible enthusiasm for AirPods. 98 percent customer satisfaction based on Creative Strategy's survey. We have increased production capacity for AirPods and are working very hard to get them to customers as quickly as we can, but we are still not able to meet the strong level of demand.
Priced at $159, Apple's AirPods are wire-free earphones that feature Bluetooth and an Apple-designed W1 chip for a better connection and simple transfers between different devices. AirPods are equipped with an infrared sensor to detect when they're in the ear, and they support a range of touch-based gestures.

Since launch, AirPod supplies have been severely constrained and ship out from the online Apple Store in the U.S. in six weeks. That six week mark has not budged since December, but Apple retail stores occasionally have them in stock as do third-party retailers like Best Buy.

Tags: earnings, AirPods
28 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
1 hour ago at 04:22 pm
and people were laughing their butts off right when Apple announced the price. looking at you MKBHD
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
b0nd18t
58 minutes ago at 04:49 pm
My god do I love my AirPods. They were in stock at Best Buy not long ago as posted on this site. Just pop them in your ear and you're good to go with no hassle. No a huge fan of the looks but whatever
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
darkpaw
1 hour ago at 04:38 pm
"they support a range of touch-based gestures" - well, they support one touch-based gesture: double-tap, and it either invokes Siri, or it pauses your music.

I ordered mine in the 20-minute window they were available in the UK back in December 2016. Got them on 19th December. Haven't used anything else since. They are amazing. If you can afford them, place an order and wait a few weeks. You won't regret it.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
iReality85
1 hour ago at 04:37 pm
In other words: planned paucity = $$$
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]