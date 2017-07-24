New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS High Sierra to Developers

Monday July 24, 2017 10:01 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra update to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after seeding the third beta and more than a month after introducing the new software at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference.

The fourth beta of macOS High Sierra can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air using the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.

macOS High Sierra builds on features introduced in Sierra, focusing on new core storage, video, and graphics technology. It introduces a new Apple File System (APFS), High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC), and an updated version of Metal with support for VR and external GPUs.

Some apps are gaining new features in macOS High Sierra. The Photos app is being updated with a new sidebar that's designed to make it easier to access editing tools and albums, and there are new filters and editing options like Curves and Selective Color. Photos also supports external editing apps like Photoshop and Pixelmator, saving changes made in those apps, and it interfaces with new third-party printing services.

Safari is gaining speed enhancements, an option to end autoplay video, and a new feature that puts a stop to data tracking. Siri in macOS High Sierra has expanded music capabilities and a new, more natural voice, and Spotlight supports flight status information. There are also improvements to iCloud, FaceTime, Messages, and Notes.

macOS High Sierra is available for both registered developers and public beta testers and will see several updates ahead of its expected fall public release.

Avatar
longofest
55 minutes ago at 10:32 am

Safari is gaining speed enhancements...


wait... are you literally saying... Safari is snappier??? :eek:
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
mikeboss
1 hour ago at 10:06 am
do we now have support for APFS on the 2010 Mac Pro?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macpro2000
1 hour ago at 10:04 am
These new releases just aren't as much fun as they used to be.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
chrfr
1 hour ago at 10:17 am

do we now have support for APFS on the 2010 Mac Pro?

Should work on every Mac that supports High Sierra. I couldn't select it while installation on my Mid-2011 iMac. But I think that's only why it's optimized for SSDs and my iMac doesn't have any. It is in Disk Utility and I think I can convert my drive from the Recovery Partition. Did not try it yet. At least in the running OS it is greyed out.

No, still no support for APFS in the 2010/2012 Mac Pro, according to the release notes.
Rating: 1 Votes

