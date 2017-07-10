New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS High Sierra to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra update to developers for testing purposes, more than two weeks after seeding the original second beta and over a month after introducing the new software at its 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference.
The new beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air using the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
macOS High Sierra focuses on new core storage, video, and graphics technology, introducing a new Apple File System (APFS), High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) and an updated version of Metal with support for VR and external GPUs.
Some apps are also gaining new features. Photos is being updated with a new sidebar that's designed to make it easier to access editing tools and albums, and there are new filters and editing options like Curves and Selective Color. Photos also supports external editing apps like Photoshop and Pixelmator, saving changes made in those apps, and it interfaces with third-party printing services.
Safari is gaining speed enhancements, an option to end autoplay video, and a new feature that puts a stop to data tracking. Siri in macOS High Sierra has expanded music capabilities and a new, more natural voice, and Spotlight supports flight status information. There are also improvements to iCloud, FaceTime, Messages, and Notes.
macOS High Sierra is available for both registered developers and public beta testers, and it's likely a new public beta that's identical to the third developer beta will be released later this week.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
37 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Excellent! Fingers crossed that the storage deletion bug is fixed.
Seed note says it is fixed.
22 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Hopefully the public beta will drop later today.
38 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Excellent! Fingers crossed that the storage deletion bug is fixed.
12 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Please elaborate, what storage deletion bug?
It had to do with apfs versions of high sierra and time machine not freeing up space. So they had to disable time machine in the previous beta. So now they have fixed it they have re-enabled time machine in this beta.
16 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Dont use on mac its still major buggy not good for your machineA sound advice for any primary devices. But I find macOS High Sierra betas to be among the most stable macOS betas (not without issues, of course).
