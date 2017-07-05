Apple Stores at CambridgeSide and Danbury Fair Reopen July 8

Apple this week announced that two of its retail stores, located at CambridgeSide Galleria in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury, Connecticut, will reopen Saturday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Both locations have been closed for renovations for the past several months.
Apple Store with next-generation design in Brussels, Belgium
Each store has received a makeover based on Apple's next-generation retail design, which typically includes wide, open spaces with some combination of large glass doors, sequoia wood tables and shelves, large video screens for Today at Apple sessions, and light boxes spanning the length of the ceiling.
In February, we reported that the Apple Store at Danbury Fair Mall would also expand into a few neighboring units to accommodate more customers.
All new Apple Stores opened since mid 2015 have been based on the new design language, including flagship-tier locations such as Apple Union Square in San Francisco and Apple World Trade Center in New York City. Apple has also renovated over 30 other stores to reflect the newer aesthetic.
Where possible, the new layout includes some combination of The Avenue, Genius Grove, The Forum, The Plaza, and The Boardroom.
(Thanks, Steven!)
(Thanks, Steven!)
