Linksys Debuts Its First 2-in-1 Cable Modem and Wi-Fi Router

Linksys today introduced its first 2-in-1 wireless router and cable modem. The emphasis should be on "cable" in that sentence, as Linksys already sells a handful of routers with built-in DSL modems for internet over a telephone line.
The Linksys CG7500 supports many of the latest wireless technologies, including 802.11ac Wi-Fi, IPv6, and beamforming technology. The AC1900-speed router has 3X3 internal dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz antennas, 24x8 channels, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed wired connections, and one USB 2.0 port.
The modem is DOCSIS 3.0 certified, meaning it is compatible with Comcast Xfinity and Charter Spectrum in the United States, and many other major cable providers, for internet plans with theoretical speeds of up to 300 Mbps. It can be used with 12+ devices at once, including Macs, PCs, iPhones, and iPads.
2-in-1 modems and routers are often considered worse than a separate router and modem combination, but the CG7500 is worth considering for anyone that wants to stop renting a modem from their cable company. For most people, it'll likely provide good enough Wi-Fi in a medium-sized house or apartment.
Linksys is accepting pre-orders for the CG7500 on its website for $199.97 in the United States. It'll be available from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Micro Center, New Egg, Office Depot, Target, Walmart, Fry's, and Meijer on May 15.
Competing 2-in-1 options include the NETGEAR AC1900 Nighthawk for around the same price of $198.99, and the Arris SURFboard SBG6900-AC with a reduced 16x4 channels for a current sale price of $167.99 (regular $199.99).
