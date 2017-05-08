Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
'iPhone 8' Production on Schedule for September Launch, October Sales
Apple will begin selling its new range of iPhones in October this year following a September unveiling, according to a report out on Monday. Previous rumors have claimed that Apple will struggle to meet its usual fall launch timeframe for its upcoming OLED iPhone, which is set to debut alongside two more typical LCD models, with several sources claiming the "tenth anniversary" phone faces a possible delay late into the fourth quarter because of production yield rate issues.
Japanese site Mac Otakara earlier this year suggested the "iPhone 8" would launch "very much" behind the the LCD models, while KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will debut the OLED iPhone in September, but the device will face "severe supply shortages" until as late as October-November, two months later than previous ramp-ups in August-September. Similar delayed production rumors have been circulated by analysts and media outlets in recent months.
In contrast, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News claimed on Monday that there will be no delay for the launch of the next-generation phones, signaling the usual ramp-up in the production of parts related to the iPhone beginning next month.
Apple has a major redesign planned for the "iPhone 8", with a glass body and edge-to-edge OLED display that may include an integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor if the company can overcome the technical challenges involved. Other potential features include wireless charging, a vertically oriented rear dual-lens camera, and a front-facing camera with 3D sensing and facial recognition capabilities. The OLED iPhone is expected to be sold alongside upgraded (but standard) 4.7 and 5.5-inch iPhones.
(Via DigiTimes.)
Upstream to downstream suppliers in the iPhone supply chains, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), SLP (substrate-like PCB) makers Zhen Ding Technology and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, and battery supplier Simplo Technology, are ready to ramp up related iPhone parts starting June.Both Zhen Ding and Kinsus have reportedly managed to improve the yield rates of SLP products which will allow for volume production of the materials in June. Meanwhile, iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Winston, and Pegatron are said to be accelerating the recruitment and training of new workers in China in preparation of mass production of the new iPhone.
TSMC will begin to fabricate the wafer starts needed for the production of A11 processors on June 10 and to deliver the chips in volume quantity in the second half of July, the report indicated.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 02:52 am
So same rumors as always, also same release date as always.
Who would have thought...
Who would have thought...
1 hour ago at 03:08 am
Protruding camera looks fugly
I can think of other things to be concerned with over a "Fugly Protruding camera." Like, how about not relocating the touch ID button to the back of the iPhone.
1 hour ago at 02:53 am
My wife is so excited for this cause she is a huge apple fan, and she don't have to pay for these "gifts" from her husband :(
1 hour ago at 03:14 am
"Behind the the LCD models"
Extra "the"
I'm sorry. Yes, I'm that that annoying guy.
Extra "the"
I'm sorry. Yes, I'm that that annoying guy.
33 minutes ago at 03:41 am
I'm currently using the Galaxy S8 love the Oled screen on this beast. But if Apple incorporate the OLED bezel-less design in the next iPhone my S8 is going on eBay loool
iOS is just such a more refined OS than Android. I like the freedom and options of android but the OS is no where close to iOS quality.
iOS is just such a more refined OS than Android. I like the freedom and options of android but the OS is no where close to iOS quality.
1 hour ago at 02:54 am
So basically they could be on par with normal release timing or there could be a delay. If Apple is truly launching standard and "advanced" models I could easily see them only announcing the higher end model and announcing a pre-sale for it at a later date, while handling the standard models just as they have in years past.
1 hour ago at 03:07 am
I probably won't be buying a new iPhone for a while but I do hope the new models satisfy those waiting for them. I am intrigued to see this new top-end one especially, and I certainly hope they don't have to put TouchID on the back.
You're trying to find Nemo... ! :D Well it made me laugh anyway.
The highest res version I could find with a quick google was this:
http://d.5857.com/iphone8_170420/007.jpg
I do like this wallpaper I have to say, anyone know where to get it ?
You're trying to find Nemo... ! :D Well it made me laugh anyway.
The highest res version I could find with a quick google was this:
http://d.5857.com/iphone8_170420/007.jpg
1 hour ago at 02:53 am
Didn't think it'd be as late as rumoured.
Same thing every year. :cool:
Same thing every year. :cool:
1 hour ago at 02:53 am
I hope this delay is, in fact, due to touchid into display
1 hour ago at 02:52 am
I do like this wallpaper I have to say, anyone know where to get it ?
