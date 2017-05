Apple CEO Tim Cook to Speak With Jim Cramer on CNBC's Mad Money Tonight

.@jimcramer speaks with @Apple CEO @tim_cook about the future of this iconic company tonight! pic.twitter.com/j5N9lNpOpG — Mad Money On CNBC (@MadMoneyOnCNBC) May 3, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear on CNBC's Mad Money this evening, where he will speak with host Jim Cramer. According to a tweet from the Mad Money Twitter account, Cook will talk about the future of Apple while on the show.Cook has made an interview with Jim Cramer an annual affair, having appeared on the show in March of 2015 and May of 2016 . Last year, Cook spoke about Apple's revenue decline, acquisitions, the company's future plans, and China.Mad Money will air at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.