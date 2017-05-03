New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple CEO Tim Cook to Speak With Jim Cramer on CNBC's Mad Money Tonight

Wednesday May 3, 2017 9:43 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear on CNBC's Mad Money this evening, where he will speak with host Jim Cramer. According to a tweet from the Mad Money Twitter account, Cook will talk about the future of Apple while on the show.

Cook has made an interview with Jim Cramer an annual affair, having appeared on the show in March of 2015 and May of 2016. Last year, Cook spoke about Apple's revenue decline, acquisitions, the company's future plans, and China.

Mad Money will air at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

NOV
NOV
24 minutes ago at 09:45 am
"Jim, we never talk about specific plans for our future products.." etc. etc.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Frign
18 minutes ago at 09:51 am

We've got a lot of exciting stuff in the pipeline!


Customers will love it!


We love the Mac, it is very special to us!


Apple is committed to Social Justice.

Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
zahuh
21 minutes ago at 09:48 am
"Things are better than ever. We have a great product roadmap. Great great great. Yes. Great. Great."
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Jared Strike
12 minutes ago at 09:57 am

All while revealing absolutely nothing.


All while revealing absolutely nothing.
Rating: 2 Votes

