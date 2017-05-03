Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple CEO Tim Cook to Speak With Jim Cramer on CNBC's Mad Money Tonight
.@jimcramer speaks with @Apple CEO @tim_cook about the future of this iconic company tonight! pic.twitter.com/j5N9lNpOpG— Mad Money On CNBC (@MadMoneyOnCNBC) May 3, 2017
Mad Money will air at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
We've got a lot of exciting stuff in the pipeline!
Customers will love it!
We love the Mac, it is very special to us!
Apple is committed to Social Justice.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear on CNBC's Mad Money this evening, where he will speak with host Jim Cramer. According to a tweet from the Mad Money Twitter account, Cook will talk about the future of Apple while on the show.
All while revealing absolutely nothing.
