Apple Employees to Celebrate Earth Day With Green Shirts Starting April 20
In honor of Earth Day, which takes place on Saturday, April 22, Apple employees will transition from their standard blue shirts to green Earth Day shirts starting on Thursday, April 20.
Apple also celebrates Earth Day by updating the logos on its retail stores around the world, adding a green leaf accent to the traditional white Apple. Earth Day represents one of the few days a year Apple alters its logo.
Apple employees on Earth Day 2016, via Angela Ahrendts
Apple often uses Earth Day as a way to highlight its environmental efforts and reaffirm its commitment to recycling, renewable energy, and other initiatives. According to a recent interview with Apple's VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson, 96 percent of the energy Apple uses around the world now comes from renewable sources like wind and solar.
Last year, Apple released a host of earth-inspired Apple Music playlists, launched a "Siri and Liam" ad outlining its recycling practices, and launched an "Apps for Earth" promotion, with proceeds donated to the World Wildlife Fund. Similar promotions could take place this year, with announcements coming this week ahead of April 22.
42 minutes ago at 10:18 am
I wonder what the carbon footprint is for procuring and distributing green t-shirts for Apple Store employees around the world? Doesn't sound so green to me.
19 minutes ago at 10:41 am
lately it seems like Apple has more 'activism' headlines than actual technology headlines. I'm all for earth day and environmentalism but its been years since I was looking forward to an Apple product.
46 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Green for 420, huh?
20 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Green for 420, huh?
I know right. just so happens to be starting on 4/20 and just so happens to be green. I want one. Especially if it says green day 4/20 on it somewhere
41 minutes ago at 10:19 am
No Raimbow colors shirt? I'm shocked!!
21 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Because creating all those T-shirts are good for the environment. If Apple really wants to be "true" it should have all their employees go topless.
