Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Continues Twitter-Based iPad Pro Ad Campaign With Three New Videos
Apple today shared three new videos that are part of its ongoing iPad Pro advertising campaign, which features tweets from actual Twitter users complaining about problems that Apple suggests can be fixed with an iPad Pro. "Real problems... answered" is the campaign's tagline.
All of the videos are 15 seconds in length, the ideal size for sharing on social media, where the spots have been featured.
The first video features a tweet that says "My laptop weighs five million tons..." which is used as the basis to highlight the iPad Pro's weight (about than a pound) and its ability to run apps like Excel and PowerPoint.
In the second video, a Twitter user complains about needing to get out of her dorm room, which is answered with "Well, get out of there! You know your iPad Pro can hold your textbooks and notes so you can study just about anywhere."
The third video features a tweet complaining about a dead laptop battery during a flight, which is used to point out the all day battery life of the iPad Pro.
Apple's been running its Twitter-based iPad Pro advertising campaign since mid-February. It uses real tweets from real people, but actors are used in the videos to hold up signs and do the voiceovers. Videos so far have focused on features like the Apple Pencil, its range of note taking capabilities, its slim size and portability, its range of software, and more.
All of the videos are 15 seconds in length, the ideal size for sharing on social media, where the spots have been featured.
The first video features a tweet that says "My laptop weighs five million tons..." which is used as the basis to highlight the iPad Pro's weight (about than a pound) and its ability to run apps like Excel and PowerPoint.
In the second video, a Twitter user complains about needing to get out of her dorm room, which is answered with "Well, get out of there! You know your iPad Pro can hold your textbooks and notes so you can study just about anywhere."
The third video features a tweet complaining about a dead laptop battery during a flight, which is used to point out the all day battery life of the iPad Pro.
Apple's been running its Twitter-based iPad Pro advertising campaign since mid-February. It uses real tweets from real people, but actors are used in the videos to hold up signs and do the voiceovers. Videos so far have focused on features like the Apple Pencil, its range of note taking capabilities, its slim size and portability, its range of software, and more.
Tag: Apple ads
Top Rated Comments(View all)
23 minutes ago at 04:10 pm
Is it just me who feels the 12.9 iPad Pro is almost being forgotten about? Yes it's still advertised as part of the collective "iPad Pro" product line, but it's missing big features that the 9.7 got a couple months after the 12.9 originally came out.
Also in the accessory department you get much more colours for the 9.7 than the 12.9.
It seems to me that both the 12.9 and 9.7 should have come out at the same time with the same features and accessories.
On top of all this, the budget iPad (without a version number) released this week and the rumoured 10.5 iPad, are really making the iPad product line confusing.
Also in the accessory department you get much more colours for the 9.7 than the 12.9.
It seems to me that both the 12.9 and 9.7 should have come out at the same time with the same features and accessories.
On top of all this, the budget iPad (without a version number) released this week and the rumoured 10.5 iPad, are really making the iPad product line confusing.
31 minutes ago at 04:02 pm
"My ipad is a POS that does less than my previous laptop does, yet is double the price."
"Get a new laptop, and you can then do lots of things a lot more easily and all at the same time!"
"Get a new laptop, and you can then do lots of things a lot more easily and all at the same time!"
[ Read All Comments ]