Apple Continues Twitter-Based iPad Pro Ad Campaign With Three New Videos

Apple today shared three new videos that are part of its ongoing iPad Pro advertising campaign, which features tweets from actual Twitter users complaining about problems that Apple suggests can be fixed with an iPad Pro. "Real problems... answered" is the campaign's tagline.All of the videos are 15 seconds in length, the ideal size for sharing on social media, where the spots have been featured.The first video features a tweet that says "My laptop weighs five million tons..." which is used as the basis to highlight the iPad Pro's weight (about than a pound) and its ability to run apps like Excel and PowerPoint.In the second video, a Twitter user complains about needing to get out of her dorm room, which is answered with "Well, get out of there! You know your iPad Pro can hold your textbooks and notes so you can study just about anywhere."The third video features a tweet complaining about a dead laptop battery during a flight, which is used to point out the all day battery life of the iPad Pro.Apple's been running its Twitter-based iPad Pro advertising campaign since mid-February . It uses real tweets from real people, but actors are used in the videos to hold up signs and do the voiceovers. Videos so far have focused on features like the Apple Pencil , its range of note taking capabilities, its slim size and portability, its range of software, and more.