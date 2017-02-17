Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Launches New Twitter-Based Ad Series Promoting iPad Pro
Each of the four ads is 16 seconds in length and starts out with a tweet a user has shared, either about the iPad Pro itself or a situation where an iPad Pro would be useful.
The first video opens with a person holding up a printed tweet that reads "An iPad Pro is not even close to being a computer." Apple's voiceover explains the benefits of the iPad Pro, pointing out LTE, the touchscreen that supports the Apple Pencil, and its speed.
Well, iPad Pro isn't a computer. It's actually faster than most laptops, has LTE like your phone, and a touchscreen you can write on. So you're kind of right.The second video also focuses on the iPad Pro's LTE functionality, allowing users to get cellular service anywhere, while the third video points out that Microsoft Word is available on the device.
Yeah, that is scary. You know an iPad Pro doesn't get PC viruses. So relax. There's nothing to be afraid of. EXCEPT GHOSTS!All four of the videos use real tweets from real people, but Apple uses actors in the videos to hold up the signs and do the voiceovers. This is a new iPad Pro ad campaign for Apple, but it is similar to past iPad Pro ads the company has shared, which have also highlighted features like the touchscreen, Apple Pencil, multitasking, Smart Keyboard, and more.
Today's ads come as Apple is rumored to be preparing to launch an updated iPad Pro. Rumors suggest the device will have an upgraded processor and a new design with an edge-to-edge display. The refreshed tablet is rumored to be coming as soon as March, but it's not yet quite clear exactly when we'll see it.
Strange time to make new iPad Pro adverts when the line up of iPads should be refreshed soon. Unless they are trying to get rid of excess old supply.
We're never getting new Macs are we?
nope...not when Apple has an iPad Pro :rolleyes:
Better Than A Computer:
About speed: It's faster than most laptops if you compare it to a laptop that's either cheap or old. Make a valid comparison (a new laptop in a similar price range) and the iPad Pro is not very powerful.
About LTE: Doesn't come standard, and considering it's $130 upfront, requires a separate data plan and you can easily tether from your phone's LTE for free, the LTE version isn't very attractive for consumers (who these ads are targeted at).
About it having a touchscreen: almost all devices besides Macs have one nowadays. And Apple is trying to steal sales from buyers of relatively cheap Windows laptops, not Mac buyers. Those usually have touchscreens as well.
Don't hunt for Wi-Fi:
Again, no mention that LTE is a $130 optional feature. I'd figure a student would just use tethering from its phone rather than buy a new device + the extra $130 option + a second data plan.
Do more with Word:
Word is on iPad, cool. Now how exactly do you "do more" on an iPad Pro vs Word for Windows? Let's be honest, Microsoft Office is better used on a Windows laptop than on an iPad Pro, even if you bought the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.
No PC viruses:
The one is probably the most valid selling point of the bunch, but then again it's not a very exclusive feature considering a bunch of other devices (iPhones, Macs, Android devices, Chromebooks) don't either. What if someone already does his content consumption on an iPhone and real work on a Mac?
I own an iPad Pro 9.7" and love it. But those ads are really far from depicting the reasons why I do. Apple tries really hard to promote the iPad Pro as something it's not.
So Apple is using a dead platform (Twitter) to promote a dead product (iPad Pro).
Meh, it won't matter. Pretty soon Apple will end up being a dead brand too. You can't keep a company alive off of overpriced watch bands.
Honestly, working on my iPad reduces productivity, slows me down. Only half as good as working on laptop or desktop. iPad is consumption, not creation or productivity if time is an issue.That's your opinion. Anyway I'll bet most users of Windows PCs are using them more for consumption (YouTube, Facebook, web browsing, movie watching) than productivity. Apple just threw in an ad about Office because it's the most well known PC software and a lot of people feel they have to have it on their computer.
Bad ads. The humor isn't very funny and the selling points are pretty weak.
