Apple Shares Two New iPad Pro Ads in Twitter-Based Campaign
Apple today continued on with its latest iPad Pro campaign, today sharing two new Twitter-based video ads highlighting features like the Apple Pencil, the built-in camera, and recording functions.
The first ad focuses on the note taking capabilities of the iPad Pro, explaining that students can take better notes with the Apple Pencil and even use the recording capabilities of the device to capture full lectures.
The second video points out that an iPad Pro can replace several existing desktop accessories, like a scanner, a pad of paper, and a laptop.
Like the rest of the videos in the new iPad Pro campaign, the two new spots use real tweets from real people, with each video focusing on a problem someone has tweeted about.
Apple has shared several videos in the campaign so far, focusing on features like LTE connectivity, speed, the Apple Pencil, apps like Microsoft Word, and more.
The ad series comes as Apple is rumored to be preparing to introduce an updated iPad Pro lineup, perhaps as early as March. A flagship 10.5-inch iPad Pro with an upgraded processor and edge-to-edge display is rumored to be in the works alongside refreshed 9.7, 12.9, and perhaps 7.9-inch tablets.
