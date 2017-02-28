Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Shares New 'No More Printing' iPad Pro Ad Highlighting Apple Pencil
Apple today shared a new video that's part of its latest iPad Pro advertising campaign, highlighting the Apple Pencil and the ability to sign documents right on the tablet without the need to print them.
The 16-second video, like previous videos in the campaign, is based on a tweet that an actual Twitter user shared on the social network. While a real tweet is used, an actress plays the part of the Twitter user.
Don't print. With iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, you can just sign and send out that secret new job offer!Apple's newest iPad Pro ad campaign comes as the company is rumored to be preparing to introduce an updated iPad Pro lineup. A flagship 10.5-inch iPad Pro with an upgraded processor and edge-to-edge display is rumored to be in the works alongside refreshed 9.7, 12.9, and perhaps 7.9-inch tablets.
