Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Tim Cook Confirms Apple Will Make Global Fund Donations From Sales of Red iPhone 7 in China
MacRumors' question: We noticed the (PRODUCT)RED branding is missing from the new red iPhone 7 on the China Apple website. Will you be donating any of the proceeds from the phone's China sales to the HIV/AIDs cause anyway?Since the omission of the branding came to light, there's been some speculation that recent changes in Chinese law prevent not-for-profit organizations from being involved in commercial advertising. Whatever the truth of the matter, it appears Apple will be upholding its (PRODUCT)RED charitable donations commitment with or without said branding.
Tim Cook's response: We donate to the Global Fund on every iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus we sell in every country in the world.
Apple's special edition red iPhone 7 models, due to be launched on Friday in more than 40 countries, are the first iPhones to join Apple's (PRODUCT)RED line-up.
Apple said the new handset color was in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and the charity (RED), offering customers a way to contribute to the Global Fund and "bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation".
Other Apple products in the (PRODUCT)RED range that are available all year round include the full iPod line of products, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case, and a range of accessories for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Tags: China, Tim Cook, (PRODUCT)RED
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Apparently they can't promote a charity in China, but that doesn't mean they can't still donate to it.
Speculation. Tim could easily clear it up by saying that's the case.
I can't think of any other reason why they'd not use the branding in China and use it everywhere else. What would be the point?
If they are giving the donation from China sales, then why did Apple choose to not market it as "product red" in China? He could have acknowledged that part of the question.Straight from the article:
Since the omission of the branding came to light, there's been some speculation that recent changes in Chinese law ('http://www.mps.gov.cn/n2254314/n2254409/n4904353/c5548987/content.html') prevent not-for-profit organizations from being involved in commercial advertising.
[ Read All Comments ]