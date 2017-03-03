Apple Shares 'Best British Male' and 'Best British Female' Ads Aired During The BRIT Awards

Apple has uploaded a pair of new Apple Music ads called "Best British Male" and "Best British Female" to its YouTube channel in the United Kingdom. The 30-second spots, narrated by Beats 1 radio host Julie Adenuga, were aired during The BRIT Awards for pop music in the United Kingdom on February 22.
The ads are in line with a report that said Apple is shifting its focus towards regional marketing campaigns. Apple Music has over 20 million subscribers, which still trails market leader Spotify, which yesterday revealed it has 50 million paying subscribers. Apple Music launched around the world in June 2015.
