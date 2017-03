Apple Shares 'Best British Male' and 'Best British Female' Ads Aired During The BRIT Awards

Apple has uploaded a pair of new Apple Music ads called " Best British Male " and " Best British Female " to its YouTube channel in the United Kingdom. The 30-second spots, narrated by Beats 1 radio host Julie Adenuga, were aired during The BRIT Awards for pop music in the United Kingdom on February 22.The ads are in line with a report that said Apple is shifting its focus towards regional marketing campaigns . Apple Music has over 20 million subscribers, which still trails market leader Spotify, which yesterday revealed it has 50 million paying subscribers . Apple Music launched around the world in June 2015.