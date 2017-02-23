Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Has at Least Five Different Groups Working on Wireless Charging Ahead of iPhone 8
Apple recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium, a group of over 200 companies backing the Qi wireless charging standard, perhaps signaling that it is leaning towards an inductive solution. After all, the Apple Watch uses Qi, albeit a tweaked version that only works with Apple's own charger.
Qi, pronounced "chee," is capable of scaling from less than 1 watt to more than 2,000 watts of power, making the standard more than adequate enough for charging any smartphone. Its backing members include Samsung, LG, HTC, Qualcomm, Dell, Canon, Sony, Huawei, Apple supplier Luxshare, and others.
Apple is known to test many different technologies behind closed doors, some of which never see the light of day. Reuters today, citing "a person with knowledge of the matter," said there are still "at least five different groups" working on wireless charging technology within the company ahead of new iPhones.
Just three months ago, Apple was said to have more than 10 different iPhone prototypes under development, so it could be experimenting with different charging solutions for future devices; however, with iPhone 8 production expected to begin relatively soon, Apple has likely already finalized the hardware.
Apple will reportedly begin production of its upcoming iPhones as early as next quarter, so the first part leaks will likely begin to surface over the next few months, which should give us a better idea of what to expect.
Apple is rumored to launch a 5.8-inch iPhone with an edge-to-edge OLED display, alongside updated 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models, in September. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said all three iPhones will feature wireless charging, while some reports have said only the OLED model will be capable.
Let's hope it's coming and more importantly - it's safe.
Truely wireless power (power at a range) will be industry changing. Imagine only having to think about charging your phone/tablet/laptop once in a blue moon, like how you do with remote control batteries or clock batteries now. Imagine free power spots dotted around towns/cities just like free Wi-Fi is now.
But .. but .. I'll have to wrap my personal bits in aluminum foil to keep the cancer out!!!
It presents the opportunity for Apple to completely remove that last remaining port, I get that - but that isn't happening this year. So, what's the point?
It's simply more inconvenient than a wire for travel, and provides absolutely no benefit in the home.
Assuming proprietary Charge, of course.
Wireless chargers which still require you to plug them in to the wall. Hardly revolutionary.
Make the battery life better, then we wouldn't need to charge so often ;)
Triple the battery and you're still charging every three days. Provide true wireless charging tech and you won't have to charge for weeks.
I've never heard anyone pronounce it that way. I've only ever heard it pronounced as Q-I, and that's all I'll ever call it. And hopefully that won't be for long, since inductive charging for phones is useless and long-range charging, once perfected, is coming relatively soon.
It's chee.
