Ticketmaster App Updated With Apple Music Integration to Track Concerts

Ticketmaster today updated its iOS app with Apple Music integration, allowing users to easily track upcoming concerts they might be interested in. The update makes Ticketmaster one of the few apps to take advantage of the Apple Music API.
Once the update is downloaded, users can allow the app to scan their Apple Music library for their favorite artists. Users will then receive ticket alerts when those artists announce new concerts. If users enable notifications and location services, the app can also notify a user when and where they can watch an artist perform.
Apple introduced the Apple Music API with iOS 9.3, and soon began promoting the API in April 2016. Two of the most well known apps to take advantage of the API are Nike and Shazam. Nike's Run Club app allows users to import Apple Music playlists while Shazam allows users to add identified songs to their library. Unlike Nike and Shazam's apps, which is focused on directly impacting someone's music library, the primary goal of Ticketmaster's utilization is to use Apple Music user data to improve its app experience.
Ticketmaster for iOS is available in the App Store for free [Direct Link]
Once the update is downloaded, users can allow the app to scan their Apple Music library for their favorite artists. Users will then receive ticket alerts when those artists announce new concerts. If users enable notifications and location services, the app can also notify a user when and where they can watch an artist perform.
Apple introduced the Apple Music API with iOS 9.3, and soon began promoting the API in April 2016. Two of the most well known apps to take advantage of the API are Nike and Shazam. Nike's Run Club app allows users to import Apple Music playlists while Shazam allows users to add identified songs to their library. Unlike Nike and Shazam's apps, which is focused on directly impacting someone's music library, the primary goal of Ticketmaster's utilization is to use Apple Music user data to improve its app experience.
Ticketmaster for iOS is available in the App Store for free [Direct Link]
Tag: Apple Music