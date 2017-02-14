Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple's Stock Reaches its Highest Price Ever
Apple's market value has now surpassed $700 billion, making it the world's most valuable company by a sizeable margin. Google parent company Alphabet is second largest with a market cap of around $575 billion, followed by Microsoft at around $500 billion and Berkshire Hathaway at around $412 billion.
The milestone comes just one day after Apple's stock recorded its highest closing price ever of $133.29 on Monday. Following Apple's first annual revenue decline since 2001, its stock been steadily rising over the past four months, buoyed by record-breaking earnings results at the end of January.
When adjusted for a 7-for-1 split in June 2014, Apple's stock is trading at roughly $942, approaching the $1,000 milestone that was considered wishful thinking when some analysts predicted it years ago. Apple is also slowly but surely on track to become the world's first trillion dollar company.
Apple analysts Brian White of Drexel Hamilton and Steven Milunovich of UBS, and former analyst turned venture capitalist Gene Munster, are among a larger group of observers who believe Apple's stock remains undervalued and is likely to rise. AAPL is up over 50% compared to its 52-week low of $89.47 in May 2016.
I have four words for you: I love this company.
That's ten words.
Why would somebody love a company?
Who wishes they bought in at $89 some 10 months ago? Up over $45 since then.
I sold mine August 2015. I'm fairly disappointed in myself for Not thinking long term. But Glad to see it's rising and doing well.
When Apple made CEO an accountant instead of an innovator, there's going to be a crash and it's going to be a big one.
Tim Cook = Steve Ballmer
I hear this a lot and I don't really disagree but the difference to me is the way their companies are setup and the people Tim had under him. Most of them were hand picked by Steve Jobs and do most of the work at Apple that I care about (hardware and software development). Apple under Tim is a much healthier and forward thinking company than Microsoft was under Ballmer.
The title of the article should read, Highest since split. Apple stock has been worth far more in the past.
They have taken that into account. This is the highest the stock has been ever.
Pre split the price would be $945 which is never reached prior
