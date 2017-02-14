New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple's Stock Reaches its Highest Price Ever

Tuesday February 14, 2017 9:53 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple is having a good Valentine's Day, as its shares traded above $134.54 today, eclipsing a previous all-time intraday high set in April 2015.


Apple's market value has now surpassed $700 billion, making it the world's most valuable company by a sizeable margin. Google parent company Alphabet is second largest with a market cap of around $575 billion, followed by Microsoft at around $500 billion and Berkshire Hathaway at around $412 billion.

The milestone comes just one day after Apple's stock recorded its highest closing price ever of $133.29 on Monday. Following Apple's first annual revenue decline since 2001, its stock been steadily rising over the past four months, buoyed by record-breaking earnings results at the end of January.

When adjusted for a 7-for-1 split in June 2014, Apple's stock is trading at roughly $942, approaching the $1,000 milestone that was considered wishful thinking when some analysts predicted it years ago. Apple is also slowly but surely on track to become the world's first trillion dollar company.

Apple analysts Brian White of Drexel Hamilton and Steven Milunovich of UBS, and former analyst turned venture capitalist Gene Munster, are among a larger group of observers who believe Apple's stock remains undervalued and is likely to rise. AAPL is up over 50% compared to its 52-week low of $89.47 in May 2016.

Avatar
mcfrazieriv
33 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Focusing on the wrong bullet points for what makes Apple successful, yet again. PROFIT PROFIT PROFIT PROFIT PROFIT (oh and we have the best products in the pipeline....).........
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Bubba Satori
25 minutes ago at 10:11 am

I have four words for you: I love this company.


That's ten words.

Why would somebody love a company?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
WeemanWise
31 minutes ago at 10:05 am
and its still undervalued
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
djcerla
30 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Still ridicolously undervalued, but champagne anyways.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
10 minutes ago at 10:26 am

Who wishes they bought in at $89 some 10 months ago? Up over $45 since then.


I sold mine August 2015. I'm fairly disappointed in myself for Not thinking long term. But Glad to see it's rising and doing well.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dumastudetto
37 minutes ago at 09:59 am
I have four words for you: I love this company.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macTW
13 minutes ago at 10:23 am
If you (wrongly and blindly) give Tim Cook the blame for issues, at least give him the credit for the success.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
brendu
14 minutes ago at 10:23 am

When Apple made CEO an accountant instead of an innovator, there's going to be a crash and it's going to be a big one.

Tim Cook = Steve Ballmer


I hear this a lot and I don't really disagree but the difference to me is the way their companies are setup and the people Tim had under him. Most of them were hand picked by Steve Jobs and do most of the work at Apple that I care about (hardware and software development). Apple under Tim is a much healthier and forward thinking company than Microsoft was under Ballmer.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Crzyrio
15 minutes ago at 10:21 am

The title of the article should read, Highest since split. Apple stock has been worth far more in the past.


They have taken that into account. This is the highest the stock has been ever.

Pre split the price would be $945 which is never reached prior
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dannys1
13 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Sack Tim. He's doing his job properly.
Rating: 1 Votes

