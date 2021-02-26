Review: SwitchEasy's MagDoka and MagStand Add MagSafe Compatibility to iPhone 11 Models

by

SwitchEasy recently came out with a series of "MagEasy" accessories that are designed to add MagSafe compatibility to older devices or to iPhone 12 cases that aren't equipped with built-in magnets.

magdoka switcheasy
The MagDoka is a circle-shaped magnetic ring that attaches to an iPhone or an ‌iPhone‌ case using adhesive. It's 2mm thin and doesn't add a lot of bulk to an ‌iPhone‌, and in my testing, it adhered well and didn't budge, even when used with an upright ‌MagSafe‌ charger that caused a similar product to lose its adhesive.

magdoka
To keep from blocking charging capabilities, the MagDoka needs to be placed in a specific spot on an older ‌iPhone‌, so SwitchEasy includes a series of templates that ensure accurate positioning. There are guides for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and all four iPhone 12 models.

magdoka on iphone
The idea is to peel off the appropriate guide for your ‌iPhone‌ and then line it up accurately on the back of the device. There's a cutout where the MagDoka accessory needs to be placed to be in line with the wireless charging coil inside the ‌iPhone‌. SwitchEasy includes tools for making sure the surface of the ‌iPhone‌ is free from dust and grime before the MagDoka is placed to ensure the best adhesion.

magdoka guide
Once in place, the ‌iPhone‌ or the ‌iPhone‌ case will be able to attach to ‌MagSafe‌ accessories and chargers. Adding a magnet to an ‌iPhone 11‌ will let it work with ‌MagSafe‌ items, but when it comes to charging, it's not going to charge faster. ‌iPhone 11‌ models are limited to a maximum of 7.5W charging when charged with ‌MagSafe‌ chargers, unlike ‌iPhone 12‌ models that can charge at up to 15W (12W for iPhone 12 mini).

magdoka magsafe iphone 11
The MagDoka was simple to apply and made my iPhone 11 Pro Max compatible with the ‌MagSafe‌ chargers that I now have on hand for the ‌iPhone 12‌, so this is an accessory that's convenient in a mixed device household. It's also useful if you have a case without ‌MagSafe‌ that you just can't live without.

magdoka on belkin magsafe
Alongside the MagDoka, there's another MagEasy accessory, the MagStand. When attached to an ‌iPhone 11‌ or ‌iPhone 12‌, it adds ‌MagSafe‌ connectivity but as the name suggests, it also has a fold out stand option.

magstand
You can fold up the bottom portion of the MagStand to turn it into a little ‌iPhone‌ stand that can prop an ‌iPhone‌ up in landscape mode. Since it has ‌MagSafe‌ capability built in, it works with ‌MagSafe‌ accessories when unfolded.

With the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌, one of the heaviest ‌iPhone‌ models, I didn't find the stand to be particularly useful. It propped up my ‌iPhone‌ a bit, but the angle was relatively low and I would have preferred more lift. I think it might work slightly better with a lighter ‌iPhone‌ because it does sag a bit, but it's still going to be a low angle. The MagStand also had a tendency to cause the adhesive backing to peel up a bit when used in stand mode, so I question its longevity.

magstand iphone 11
Both the MagDoka and the MagStand are made from leather and are available in pink, blue, and black, and these accessories are lightweight and unassuming when placed on an ‌iPhone‌ or a case. I preferred the design of the MagDoka to the MagStand just because it takes up less real estate on the back of an ‌iPhone‌.

SwitchEasy also makes a series of MagSafe cases specifically designed for the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup. Made from clear or black plastic, the cases are malleable and have a magnetic ring at the back to make them compatible with ‌MagSafe‌ accessories. The cases are priced at $24.99 to $29.99.

Bottom Line

The MagDoka and MagStand are most useful for ‌iPhone 11‌ owners because they add compatibility with the ‌MagSafe‌ charging accessories that are becoming more commonplace.

switcheasy magsafe case
I don't think the MagDoka is particularly useful for ‌iPhone 12‌ models because it's a better idea to just get a ‌MagSafe‌ case if you want ‌MagSafe‌ capabilities, but it's great if you have an ‌iPhone 11‌.

The MagStand has the potential to be useful because of the built-in stand function and the ‌MagSafe‌ compatibility, but I just wasn't a fan of the stand feature and preferred the simpler functionality of the MagDoka.

magstand switcheasy
At $25 these accessories are on the expensive side, but ‌MagSafe‌ charging accessories are convenient with the magnetic alignment so it's nice to have that functionality even if you don't have an ‌iPhone 11‌ or if you want a non-MagSafe case.

How to Buy

All of the MagEasy accessories can be purchased from Amazon. Case pricing starts at $20, with the MagDoka available for $16 and the MagStand available for $20.

Note: SwitchEasy provided MacRumors with a MagStand, MagDoka, and ‌iPhone 12‌ ‌MagSafe‌ Case for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

