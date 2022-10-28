Plugable offers a wide range of adapters, hubs, and storage solutions for the Mac. The Thunderbolt 3 2TB NVMe Solid State Drive is among the company's more popular performance-focused products, offering a relatively high storage capacity in a small form factor, with ultra fast transfer speeds.

plugable 2tb thunderbolt ssd
The SSD is perfectly suited to recent Mac models with Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4 ports, offering incredibly fast transfer speeds of up to 2,400MB/s read and 1,800MB/s write, according to Plugable. On Macs, the drive works as soon as it is plugged into a Thunderbolt port and comes formated as exFAT by default.

The design of the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD is quite understated, featuring a sleek black annodized aluminum casing with ridges along the sides for heat dissipation. It feels weighty, solid, and well-built, but still small and light enough to be highly portable. It comes with a soft carrying bag to protect it from scuffs during travel, but it does not offer protection against anything other than cosmetic damage. Of course, the drive should be more durable than a standard HDD since it has no moving parts.

plugable 2tb thunderbolt ssd with bag
The top of the drive has prominent white Plugable and Thunderbolt logos, and I would have much preferred a more minimalist look without these markings. A single LED on the top of the SSD confirms that it is powered up.

The SSD features an integrated Thunderbolt 3 cable that transfers data and provides bus power. While this is handy in so far as you never need to worry about finding or bringing along a cable when travelling, I found the drive somewhat more difficult to transport as a result. I am also slightly concerned that with constant flexing, the cable may wear out before the SSD, in which case it would not be easy to replace. The drive is covered by a 36 month limited warranty as well as Seattle-based email support for added peace of mind.

plugable 2tb thunderbolt ssd design
Thunderbolt 3 and NVMe technology allows Plugable's drive to reach extremely high transfer speeds. Real-world results vary compared to Plugable's advertised 2,400MB/s read and 1,800MB/s write speeds depending on a range of factors like other peripherals connected to your Mac, the speed of the storage you're transfering data from or to, how much data is on the drive, and your Mac's workload.

Nevertheless, the drive was extremely quick, with near-instant transfer speeds for small files. Using Blackmagic's Disk Speed Test app, I got 1,700MB/s write and 1,800MB/s read speeds with a stress of 1GB, and 1,300MB/s write and 800MB/s read speeds with stress of 5GB. The drive continued to perform very well even when almost full and provides a level of performance that should meet the requirements of demanding professional workflows.

plugable 2tb thunderbolt ssd box
In use, the SSD can get extremely hot to the point of being very uncomfortable to touch for more than a couple of seconds. It is normal for high-performance SSD storage to get hot in use and this does not seem to impact performance, but it is still something to be aware of.

Bottom Line

At a standard price of $629 for 2TB of storage, the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 2TB NVMe SSD is pricey compared to HDDs and even many USB SSDs, but there is little on the market that can offer such fast transfer speeds at low prices. The drive is currently available for a discounted price of $449, which is quite competitive for a professional drive in this class.

Large file transfers, booting an OS or virtual machine, running games and demanding applications, and photo and video editing from an external source are all possible on Plugable's drive in a way that would simply not be feasible on slower drives. Most average users do not need the kind of transfer speeds offered by Plugable's Thunderbolt SSD, but for professionals who need the fastest possible speeds, it is definitely worth considering thanks to its simple, plug-and-play, Mac-friendly experience in a compact design.

How to Buy

Plugable's 2TB Thunderbolt 3 NVME Solid State Drive is currently available from the Plugable website or from Amazon.com for $449.

Note: Plugable provided MacRumors with a Thunderbolt 3 2TB NVME Solid State Drive for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

Tags: Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt, Plugable

Top Rated Comments

lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
11 minutes ago at 07:49 am
For that price, you'd think they could have at least consulted with a hardware designer/engineer at some point. BLOCK ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomnavratil Avatar
tomnavratil
10 minutes ago at 07:51 am
They should have really thought about that product design.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FelixDerKater Avatar
FelixDerKater
12 minutes ago at 07:49 am
Review or ad? They could stand to hire a designer to make it look better alongside a Mac.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16 Live Activities Sports MLB

Here Are All the Apps That Have Added Live Activities and Dynamic Island Support for iOS 16.1

Monday October 24, 2022 1:15 pm PDT by
The iOS 16.1 update that was released today introduces support for Live Activities, a new type of lingering Lock Screen notification that lets you track information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, they also show up in the Dynamic Island. Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and...
Read Full Article117 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

iPhone 15 Pro Predicted to Feature Increased 8GB of RAM, USB-C Port, and More

Tuesday October 25, 2022 6:26 am PDT by
iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an increased 8GB of RAM, a USB-C port, and multiple camera improvements, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. In a press release today, TrendForce indicates that the iPhone 15 lineup will again consist of four models and that only the two Pro models will get Apple's latest processor, as was the case with the iPhone 14 lineup. Users can expect the ...
Read Full Article151 comments
Apple vs Spotify feature2

Apple Rejected Spotify's App Update Adding Audiobook Support

Tuesday October 25, 2022 1:12 pm PDT by
Apple and Spotify are once again feuding as Spotify attempts to break into the audiobook market, reports The New York Times. Apple has reportedly rejected Spotify's latest app update three times in the last month. Over the years, Apple and Spotify have had a long running dispute over Apple's App Store policies, with multiple public conflicts over app and subscription fees and app rejections...
Read Full Article170 comments
freeform 1

iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 Betas Introduce Freeform App

Tuesday October 25, 2022 10:58 am PDT by
With the macOS Ventura 13.1, iOS 16.2, and iPadOS 16.2 betas provided to developers today, Apple has introduced the first version of the Freeform app that was first introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Freeform is a digital canvas app that is designed to let iPhone, iPad, and Mac users work together collaboratively in realtime. Multiple people can contribute images, notes,...
Read Full Article67 comments
iPadOS 16 Header

Apple Releases iPadOS 16 With Stage Manager, Weather App, Desktop-Class Apps and iOS 16 Features

Monday October 24, 2022 9:59 am PDT by
Alongside iOS 16.1, Apple today released iPadOS 16.1, with the update coming after several months of beta testing. This is the first version of iPadOS 16 that has been available for Apple's tablets, as iOS 16 was released on its own back in September. iPadOS 16 was delayed in order for improvements to be added to the Stage Manager feature. The iPadOS 16.1 update can be downloaded on eligible ...
Read Full Article164 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Next-Generation MacBook Pros Rumored to Feature 'Very High-Bandwidth' RAM

Monday October 24, 2022 1:57 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be equipped with "very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM," according to information shared by MacRumors Forums member Amethyst, who accurately revealed details about the Mac Studio and Studio Display before those products were announced. The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are...
Read Full Article137 comments