Accessory maker Nomad today announced the launch of the new Base One Max 3-in-1, a high-end metal and glass charger that works with the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

This is a MagSafe charger, so it is able to charge a compatible ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W. All iPhones since the iPhone 12 are able to charge at 15W with a ‌MagSafe‌ charger, with the exception of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini, which charge at 12W.

Design wise, the Base One Max 3-in-1 looks almost identical to the Base One Max that Nomad came out with last year, but it has an extra charging spot behind the Apple Watch charging puck to accommodate AirPods. The charger features a metal base and a glass-covered top, and it is one of the more attractive charging options on the market.

The Base One Max is heavy, weighing in at over 1.5 pounds, so it's not going anywhere on your desk or nightstand. At this weight, it's not a travel charger, but the heft is nice because it keeps the charger stable when you pick up you ‌iPhone‌. Nomad makes the charger in silver and carbide, with the former featuring white glass and the latter featuring black glass.

We were able to try out the charger for a couple of days ahead of launch, and it charges at the speed that Nomad advertises. The 15W charger works at up to 15W with ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones, and this charging spot can also be used with Qi-based devices. The dedicated AirPods charging spot charges at 5W, and the upright Apple Watch charging puck charges at the standard speed. It is worth noting that depending on your band, the Apple Watch can get in the way of the AirPods charging spot. Open bands are not an issue, but it is a tighter fit with closed bands like the Solo Loop, so there could be an issue with interrupted charging.

Nomad has not included a fast charge Apple Watch charging puck, so this is probably not a charger that you want to get if fast charging is a feature that you need. Fast charging is highly useful if you charge your Apple Watch briefly before sleep and before wearing it for the day, but for those who charge overnight, it's not as functional.

Because this is a flat ‌MagSafe‌ charger rather than one that is upright, it is not going to work with the new iOS 17 StandBy mode because that requires the ‌iPhone‌ to be placed in an upright horizontal position. The Base One Max 3-in-1 charges via USB-C, which is nice, but Nomad does not include the USB-C power adapter. Customers who buy this will need to power it with a 30W USB-C power adapter. While no adapter is included, it does come with a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable.

Nomad arguably makes some of the nicest chargers on the market, and if you're looking for something that is going to look stellar on your desk, this is the charger to pick up. At $170, though, it would be nice if it included a power adapter and faster Apple Watch charging because that is a premium price tag with a feature set that is not quite able to keep up with those from competitors.

The Base One Max 3-in-1 can be purchased from the Nomad website for $170.

