Watch: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, MagSafe Duo Charger, and Leather Sleeve Unboxing Videos and Reviews

Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max ahead of the devices launching on Friday. We'll be sharing more detailed review roundups for each device shortly, but in the meantime, we've quickly gathered a handful of unboxing videos and reviews of the devices below. There are also unboxing videos for Apple's upcoming MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve accessories.

The first thing that comes to mind with these devices is size. Despite having a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 mini is smaller than the 4.7-inch iPhone 8, as the latter device has thicker bezels and a Home button. By contrast, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone ever, sporting a massive 6.7-inch display.

Key features of both devices include a new flat-edge design, 5G connectivity, a faster A14 Bionic chip, a new MagSafe system with easy-to-attach magnetic accessories, improved durability, and camera upgrades. The camera improvements go much further on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which features a telephoto lens with a larger ƒ/2.2 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, and a LiDAR Scanner for improved low-light photography.



