A couple of months ago, Anker launched its new "MagGo" lineup of MagSafe-compatible charging accessories. While they don't support the full 15-watt charging available with official MagSafe accessories and will be limited to 7.5 watts, they otherwise provide a versatile set of charging options for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices.

anker maggo lineup wood
I've had a set of most of Anker's MagGo accessories for a few weeks now, and they have proven to work well, so I thought I'd share an overview of all of them. As a bonus, the MagGo lineup is Anker's "Deal of the Day" on Amazon, so you'll be able to get 25% off most of them today only.

Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip

We'll start off with the cheapest and simplest one, and it's actually not a charging accessory. The Magnetic Phone Grip takes advantage of the ‌MagSafe‌ magnets on an ‌iPhone 12‌ or 13 (or a compatible case), to stick a metal ring on the back of the phone. Think of it like a magnetic Popsocket, with the ring able to serve as a place to put your finger to help you better hold onto your phone, and it can also serve as a stand if you want to put your phone down on a surface in landscape orientation to watch a video, for example.

anker 610
The magnetic attachment isn't 100% foolproof, so you do want to be careful about relying solely on the grip to hold your phone, but it does hold pretty tightly. The metal ring folds inside the magnet so there's minimal bulk when the grip isn't being used, and it's simple enough to just pop off the ring and stow it in a pocket or bag if you don't want it on your phone full-time. The grip will prevent your phone from charging over ‌MagSafe‌, so you'll need to either remove it for wireless charging or charge via Lightning, but it's not a hassle to remove the grip as needed, as long as you keep track of it.

The Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip is normally priced at $15.99, but it's on sale for $11.99 today at Amazon.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

This accessory is similar to Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, attaching directly to the back of a compatible iPhone. It's just a bit larger than Apple's battery pack, and it includes 5,000 mAh of power. Because of power loss in wireless charging, it's not quite enough to fully charge my iPhone 13 Pro Max, but you should be able to get a full charge out of it for any of the smaller models.

anker 622 1
What really sets Anker's battery apart is the built-in kickstand. It's just a thin flap that adds almost no bulk to the battery, but it folds into a triangular shape like an iPad Smart Cover to prop up your phone in either portrait or landscape orientation. Despite the thinness of the flap, the stand has proven to be quite steady in my testing, moving only minimally whenever I poke at my phone's screen.

anker 622 2
The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is priced at $59.99, and it's on sale today for $44.99.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger

This one served for over a month as my primary desk charging solution for my ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. The weighted base keeps things pretty stable, although it will rock just a bit if you poke vigorously at your phone. In a nice touch, it features an animated ring of light around the bottom of the base that confirms when it's successfully charging after putting a phone on the pad.

anker 623 1
I like that the angle of the charging pad is adjustable, and when it's in a more upright position, it reveals a flat 5-watt charging pad that can be used for charging up AirPods. It's about as compact a unit as you can expect for the design, considering it needs to have enough mass to support a phone attached to the top of it. It comes with Anker's 20-watt PowerPort III cube adapter and a color-matched USB-C cable, so you'll have everything you need for it right in the box.

anker 623 2
The Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger has a regular price of $79.94, and it's on sale today for $59.95.

Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger

The 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger is a flexible solution that offers the best of both worlds as both a charging stand and a portable battery. The charging pad on this is actually a 5,000 mAh magnetic battery that slides into a holder on the stand portion, so on a desk or nightstand you can use it as a traditional fixed charger, but when it's time to go you can either pull your phone off the charger as usual or slide the phone and battery out of the stand and you've got some extra juice for the road.

anker 633 1
The battery charges in the stand via some contact pins, but it can also charge directly via USB-C so you can charge it when you're away from the stand. And while it's on the stand, you can adjust the phone angle thanks to a hinge at the top of the arm.

anker 633 2
Similar to the 623, the base of the stand gives a cool animated white glow when you put your phone on the charger to confirm that it's charging. The base also features a 5-watt charging pad that works great for your AirPods. A 25-watt PowerPort III adapter and USB-C cable are included in the box.

The Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger is priced at $119.99, but it unfortunately isn't included in today's sale.

Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station

While I enjoyed using the 623 as my desktop charger for a while, it's since been supplanted by the 637 Magnetic Charging Station that offers a host of charging possibilities. It's a ball-shaped charger a little over 4 inches in diameter, and the front face of it is a MagSafe-compatible charging pad that puts your phone at a good angle for visibility.

anker 637 1
But what takes the charging station to the next level is on the rear, where there are three AC power outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports where you can plug in all sorts of other accessories. The design helps reduce clutter by acting as a mini power strip with multiple connection types and letting you run all of your cables out the back.

anker 637 2
It supports up to 1250 watts of AC output, so you can hook up lots of equipment through its power outlets, and it supports up to 65 watts of total USB charging. It can route all 65 watts through a single USB-C port if you want to hook up a Mac, for example, or it will divide that power among multiple USB accessories if you're using several ports on the charging station. It comes with an attached 5-foot power cord that uses a 45-degree flat plug for tight spaces.

The Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station is normally priced at $99.99, but it's on sale today for $74.99.

Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger

In addition to the five items I've covered here, the MagGo lineup also includes the 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger for your car. It sits on the dashboard and features an adjustable arm for positioning the charging pad wherever you need it.

anker 613 car charger
I don't have this one on hand to test out, but it's included in Anker's Deal of the Day promotion on Amazon. It's normally priced at $69.99, on sale today for $52.49.

