Anker Launches MagSafe-Compatible 'MagGo' Lineup of Charging Accessories

Popular accessory maker Anker today is launching a new family of MagSafe-compatible accessories for the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups, arriving under new "MagGo" branding.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Anker is announcing six new MagGo products today: three desktop chargers, a car charger, a battery, and a phone grip.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery: A 5,000 mAh magnetic power bank that offers up to 17 hours of extra battery life for an iPhone 12 or 13 and includes a built-in kickstand to support the iPhone in either landscape or portrait orientation. Despite the added kickstand flap, the battery is thinner than Anker's previous PowerCore Magnetic 5K power bank and only marginally thicker than Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack. I've been using the 622 for a few days, and while my iPhone 13 Pro Max gets great battery life on its own, Anker's battery pack is handy to have around for some extra juice (it charges the phone at up to 7.5W) or to prop up my phone. It's priced at $59.99 and is available in five colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, Lilac Purple, and Buds Green.
Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger: A can-shaped dual wireless charger with a hinged MagSafe-compatible surface to hold your iPhone in a range of orientations. The weighted base keeps your phone steady even in a semi-vertical orientation at up to 7.5W, and with the magnetic base deployed, it reveals a standard 5W wireless charging surface where you can charge AirPods or another phone. I've also been using this one for a few days, and it's a great addition to my desktop setup. It's priced at $79.99 and available in Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, and Lilac Purple.
Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger: A 2-in-1 desktop charging stand with a MagSafe-compatible charging surface that's actually a removable 5,000 mAh portable power bank that charges at up to 7.5W. There's also a 5W wireless charger built into the base of the stand for charging AirPods or another device. It's priced at $119.99 and available in Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, and Dolomite White.
Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station: Another desktop charger, but this one is actually an 8-in-1 charger with a unique ball-shaped design featuring an angled 7.5W MagSafe-compatible charger on the front and a host of wired charging options on the back. There are three power outlets, two USB-C ports that can support up to 65W PD fast charging, and two USB-A ports. Priced at $119.99, the 637 will launch in early December and is available in Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, and Dolomite White.
Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip: A simple ring grip and stand with enough magnetic strength to hold up to 800 grams, or about the weight of four iPhone 12/13 models. It's priced at $15.99 and available in Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, and Lilac Purple.
Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger: A MagSafe-compatible charger for the car, the 613 sits on the dashboard and features an adjustable arm to position the 7.5W charging pad in just the right spot. It features both USB-C and USB-A ports on the rear for compatibility with most car models, and it has an always-on glow surface on the charging pad to help you find it in a dark car. It's priced at $69.99 and available only in Interstellar Gray.
All of the new MagGo products with the exception of the 637 Magnetic Charging Station are available to order today through both Anker's website and on Amazon.
Anker has also recently launched the 40W Nano Pro Dual USB-C power adapter, which we briefly mentioned last month alongside the launch of the single-port version. The new dual-port version is available for $35.99 at Anker and Amazon.
