Anker Launches MagSafe-Compatible 'MagGo' Lineup of Charging Accessories

Popular accessory maker Anker today is launching a new family of MagSafe-compatible accessories for the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups, arriving under new "MagGo" branding.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker is announcing six new MagGo products today: three desktop chargers, a car charger, a battery, and a phone grip.

