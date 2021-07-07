A few months ago, I took a look at the 2021 Buick Envision, which now supports wireless CarPlay as part of the Buick Infotainment System offered by GM. I've been a fan of GM's infotainment systems for a while now, as I find they have an intuitive, modern interface that keeps things simple and comes closer to replicating a smartphone feel than systems from many other manufacturers.

2021 escalade
I've subsequently had a chance to try out another GM vehicle with wireless ‌CarPlay‌, and that's the 2021 Cadillac Escalade with its high-end OLED Infotainment System, an all-new system that bears essentially no resemblance to other current GM infotainment systems.

Hardware and Native Infotainment

2021 escalade dash
Cadillac markets the Escalade as having an industry-first 38 inches of curved OLED display in front of the driver, although this is actually made up of three separate displays: a 16.9-inch infotainment screen, a 14.2-inch instrument cluster screen, and a 7.2-inch "control panel" screen to the left of the instrument cluster. The setup is standard across all trims of the Escalade.

2021 escalade siriusxmNative Audio app with SiriusXM

All three screens are curved OLED displays, which makes for vivid colors and outstanding contrast with deep blacks. Cadillac says the screens offer twice the pixel density of a typical 4K television, and they certainly do deliver sharp text and graphics.

2021 escalade clusterAll-digital instrument cluster

The design of the triple-display layout is such that the screens taper off a bit at the left and right edges, which means the infotainment system is designed around non-rectangular interfaces that complement the shape of the physical screens. It's a very cool look, but as we'll see in a bit, it introduces some issues.

2021 escalade consoleCenter console with rotary infotainment system controller, volume knob, and buttons

The Escalade is a big vehicle with big screens on a big dashboard, so in addition to the touchscreen for the main infotainment display, Cadillac also includes some controls on the center console. That includes a rotary controller to navigate the interface in both the native system and ‌CarPlay‌, a volume knob, and some buttons to quickly jump to popular functions.

2021 escalade home carouselHome screen carousel layout when using rotary controller

One neat trick with the native system is that in some spots the interface optimizes itself based on whether you're using the touchscreen or the rotary controller. For example, the home screen of the native system switches to a carousel view that feels natural to navigate with the dial, but once you reach for the screen with your hand, it switches to a more traditional grid view.

CarPlay

2021 escalade carpley home‌CarPlay‌ home screen

‌CarPlay‌ functions in either wired or wireless mode, and wireless setup was very easy as expected. But once ‌CarPlay‌ pops up on the infotainment screen, a problem immediately becomes apparent: It's not optimized for the shape of the display. ‌CarPlay‌ remains a traditional rectangular screen shoehorned into this oddly-shaped display, leaving significant areas of the display unused. Granted, those areas are a nice deep black thanks to the OLED technology, but it still looks funny.

2021 escalade carplay dashboard‌CarPlay‌ dashboard screen

With the shape constraints, you end up with a fairly typical-sized ‌CarPlay‌ screen of around 8.5 inches on the diagonal even on a massive 16.9-inch display. It's not a widescreen interface, so you don't get the expansive view on navigation apps like you do with systems that support wider aspect ratios for ‌CarPlay‌.

2021 escalade carplay now playing‌CarPlay‌ "Now Playing screen

That said, the ‌CarPlay‌ interface does look great on the OLED display, with deep blacks and vivid colors that really pop. I just wish it could fill up more of that huge display. The Escalade does not support second-screen Apple Maps navigation prompts in either the instrument cluster or head-up display, but that's not totally surprising given that only a few automakers have started supporting it so far.

2021 escalade carplay maps‌Apple Maps‌ in ‌CarPlay‌

GM does make it easy to hop back and forth between ‌CarPlay‌ and the native infotainment system, thanks partly to some hardware controls on the center console. If you're in ‌CarPlay‌, a quick press of the home button takes you to the native system, while a longer press-and-hold gets you back into ‌CarPlay‌.

Wireless Phone Charger

In addition to wireless ‌CarPlay‌, the Escalade includes a wireless phone charger as standard equipment, which is a welcome inclusion and certainly expected given the sticker price of the vehicle and all of the other technology in it. Cadillac has used a space-saving vertical design for its charger, and I found it worked quite well. Inside the charging cavity is a pair of flexible domes that give way to allow the phone to slide in but then hold the phone firmly in place against the vertical surface.

2021 escalade wireless chargerVertical wireless phone charger in center console

This is a fantastic setup that keeps things secure and ensures that you get perfect alignment every time, unlike some of the pads I've used in other vehicles where getting the phone situated just right for charging can be a little finicky.

I will say that my iPhone 12 Pro Max with an Apple leather case on it just barely fit in the charging slot, so keep that in mind if you're using a Pro Max phone with a more substantial case or an Android phablet that's even larger than Apple's largest offering.

Cadillac says the wireless charger supports up to 15W of charging power, which is fantastic for a vehicle charger, although iPhones are undoubtedly limited to 7.5W since this isn't using Apple's MagSafe standard. Still, it's great to see improvements on the charging front after experiencing some of the early days of vehicle wireless chargers that could barely charge at a trickle.

Ports, Connectivity, and Seatback Entertainment

If you want to go the wired route, the Escalade comes absolutely loaded with USB ports. There is a set of USB-C/USB-A ports for charging and data located prominently on the center console, and another set also for data and charging inside the center console compartment.

2021 escalade second rowSecond row charging, AC power, and connectivity ports

For second-row passengers in the captain's chairs, each side has access to a USB-C port and an HDMI port that provide connectivity for the seatback entertainment systems. There's also a 120V outlet for powering various electronic devices. Third-row passengers aren't left out either, with a USB-C charging port located on either side.

2021 escalade rear screen homeSecond-row entertainment system main screen

The seatback entertainment system for second-row passengers supports a variety of inputs such as HDMI, USB video, and Miracast for non-Apple devices, and it also provides access to the navigation system to let passengers get involved in the journey such as by looking up destinations and passing them to the main screen for the driver to accept and plot a route for. The system doesn't include any built-in games, however, which is something my kids were disappointed to learn after experiencing Chrysler's seatback system in the Pacifica.

2021 escalade rear screen mapSecond-row entertainment system map app

Instrument Cluster

Getting back to the native infotainment system and the rest of the technology available to the driver, there's an impressive array of options available in the instrument cluster, including a full map view that includes an augmented-reality navigation view that will overlay upcoming turns and POI labels on a live video feed to help guide you along your route.

2021 escalade ar viewAR navigation in instrument cluster

My test vehicle was also equipped with a $2,000 thermal night vision mode that displays what's in front in a black and white thermal view, potentially helping you identify wildlife or pedestrians on dark roads before they become visible to the naked eye.

If that's not enough information overload, there's also a head-up display to provide glanceable information without having to take your eyes off the road. It's a pretty standard system as head-up displays go, offering a look at your speed, turn-by-turn directions from the native navigation system, driver safety alerts, and a few other tidbits.

The small third screen to the left of the driver offers a few types of functionality, including at-a-glance views of trip metrics, controls for setting the view (gauges, map, AR, night vision) on the main instrument cluster screen, and settings for the head-up display.

Climate Controls

The climate control system on the Escalade is thankfully largely hardware-based, with a row of physical buttons underneath a thin digital display. I wish there was a bit more differentiation among the buttons or some rotary knobs for the temperature and/or fan speed to make it easier to adjust settings by feel, but at least I didn't have to go digging into the main infotainment system for basic climate controls.

2021 escalade climate controlsClimate controls

Wrap-up

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is by no means a cheap vehicle, as is obvious from the moment you step into it, if not from the outside. Pricing starts at a little under $80,000, and it's available in five trims: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum, with optional four-wheel drive. My test vehicle was a 4WD Sport trim with a number of other options that pushed the sticker price all the way up to nearly $107,000. If you go all-in with the extended-length ESV version and all of the available options, you could even push it beyond $120,000.

Consequently, a premium infotainment experience is to be expected, and Cadillac definitely delivers here with the massive OLED display system included on all trims. The native system works well and looks gorgeous, with multiple options for controlling the system and lots of bells and whistles like the AR navigation view and optional night vision feature.

That said, the ‌CarPlay‌ experience on this system is a bit of a disappointment, with the oddly shaped main infotainment screen significantly impacting the usability of ‌CarPlay‌ by limiting it to a fairly standard-sized window in a traditional aspect ratio. ‌CarPlay‌ looks great on the OLED display and it works well with both wireless connectivity and a handy wireless charger to keep your phone topped up, but it's a shame it can't take advantage of the palette it's presented on.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tags: GM, Cadillac, wireless CarPlay
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Top Rated Comments

w5jck Avatar
w5jck
1 hour ago at 01:18 pm
Wow, that is a butt ugly SUV! :oops:
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JDHiro Avatar
JDHiro
1 hour ago at 01:18 pm
That will be fun when your car has burn-in.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icymountain Avatar
icymountain
1 hour ago at 01:25 pm
12.5mpg ? I did not expect it to be great, but still did not imagine it could be so bad...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justperry Avatar
justperry
21 minutes ago at 02:25 pm

Wow, that is a butt ugly SUV! :oops:
I can't even fathom people liking/buying this monstrosity, what a fugly design.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Freida Avatar
Freida
19 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
who designs these ugly monsters? The interior is giving me headache from all these buttons etc. Terrible design
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolman124 Avatar
coolman124
1 hour ago at 01:19 pm

That will be fun when your car has burn-in.
the one thing that just holds an image for a long time, great way to reduce the resale value
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 13 teal with text

2021 iPhone Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 13' With Same 'Mini,' 'Pro,' and 'Pro Max' Variants As Last Year

Monday July 5, 2021 2:03 am PDT by
The upcoming 2021 iPhone will be named "iPhone 13" with the naming scheme of "mini," "Pro," and "Pro Max" variants for the entire lineup, according to the Economic Daily News. According to the report, citing sources and "supply chain" checks, Apple plans to market the upcoming iPhones as the "iPhone 13." Furthermore, the report says that Apple will stick with the "mini," "Pro," and "Pro...
Read Full Article127 comments
m2 feature

M2 Chip Rumored to Arrive in 2022 With Redesigned MacBook Air

Tuesday July 6, 2021 5:58 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch the "M2" chip with redesigned MacBook Air models in the first half of 2022, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt." On Twitter, Dylandkt claimed that a new MacBook Air model is "on track" to launch in the first half of 2022, featuring an M2 chip and a more colorful design. They also claimed that the "M1X" chip is being reserved for high-end "Pro" Macs, which...
Read Full Article183 comments
iphone 13 wireless charging coil

Rumor: iPhone 13 to Feature Larger Wireless Charging Coils, Possibly for Reverse Wireless Charging

Sunday July 4, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
Apple plans to include a "slightly bigger" wireless charging coil in this year's iPhone 13 lineup, which will not only yield improved heat management and higher wattage, but could be paving the way towards reverse wireless charging, according to a new rumor from Max Weinbach (via EverythingApplePro). Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to the rumor, Apple plans to make the physical...
Read Full Article143 comments
120 hz 14 holepunch feature

All iPhone 14 Models May Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays

Tuesday July 6, 2021 6:41 am PDT by
Apple could offer its ProMotion display technology, which allows for a higher 120Hz refresh rate, across all models of the 2022 iPhone lineup after it's expected to debut the technology in the iPhone for the first time later this year. It's been widely reported that Apple plans to include a 120Hz refresh rate in this year's iPhone 13 lineup, but exclusive to only the high-end iPhone 13 Pro...
Read Full Article111 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Thursday July 1, 2021 12:46 am PDT by
After months of rumors and speculation, Apple plans to announce its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring mini-LED displays, an all-new design, and a faster Apple silicon processor in September of this year, according to a report from DigiTimes. According to the paywalled report, which revealed that Apple is planning a significant investment in bolstering mini-LED production,...
Read Full Article189 comments
iphone 13 pro max case camera module

Case Allegedly Designed for Upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Shows Significantly Larger Camera Module

Tuesday July 6, 2021 1:21 am PDT by
A new image shared by the Weibo account "UnclePanPan," brought to light on Twitter by DuanRui, shows an iPhone 12 Pro in a case allegedly designed for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro, revealing the true extent of the camera modules size increase for the upcoming high-end iPhone. Dummy models of the entire iPhone 13 lineup were shared last week, showing repositioned camera modules for the standard ...
Read Full Article126 comments
generic tracking prompt orange

Apple's App Tracking Transparency Framework Causing Advertisers to Spend More Money Targeting Android Users

Monday July 5, 2021 4:42 am PDT by
Mobile advertisers are beginning to spend significantly more money targeting Android users thanks to Apple's implementation of a framework on iOS, severely impacting the amount of data companies can collect about users on iPhone and iPad. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, following the April roll-out of ATT, or the App Tracking Transparency framework, which requires that all apps on...
Read Full Article74 comments
macos monterey ios 15 public betas

Top Stories: iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Public Betas, iPhone 13 and MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday July 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Happy public beta week! This week saw the release of a complete set of public betas for Apple's major upcoming operating system updates, giving everyone the chance to check out all of the new features and changes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We also saw a slew of rumors on everything from the iPhone 13 and the MacBook Pro to AirPods and the Apple Watch Series...
Read Full Article24 comments
apple park 416 security

Apple Looks Beyond Silicon Valley to Improve Recruitment and Retention

Monday July 5, 2021 4:49 am PDT by
Apple is "ramping up efforts to decentralize out of Silicon Valley," following difficulties recruiting and retaining talent at its Apple Park headquarters in California, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the second edition of his new Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Gurman suggests that Apple is prepared to jettison its tradition of attracting technologists to Cupertino in...
Read Full Article202 comments
sun valley tim cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Attending Sun Valley Conference Known as 'Summer Camp for Billionaires'

Tuesday July 6, 2021 6:30 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook is attending the Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho this week alongside many high-profile guests, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to NPR. Described as a "summer camp for billionaires," the annual media conference is hosted by private investment firm Allen & Company and allows media and tech moguls to negotiate deals in between leisure activities such...
Read Full Article64 comments