Apple's AirTag item trackers are designed to let users track their everyday possessions, such as keys, wallets, backpacks, and so on. If you find an AirTag that's been separated from its owner, here's how you can safely return it to them.



AirTags‌ can be tracked by their owners in Apple's ‌Find My app‌, which uses Bluetooth and other Apple devices to locate them. However, if an AirTag isn't nearby and there are no Apple devices in the area in which it's located, ‌‌‌Find My‌‌‌ can only tell the owner where it was last seen on the map.

In such cases, the AirTag owner can put it in Lost Mode, which allows anyone with an iPhone or Android device that has NFC to help return the AirTag to them. Even if an AirTag isn't in Lost Mode, if it's been separated for a period of time from its owner then it will make a sound to alert anyone nearby.

If you come across an AirTag and you have an NFC-equipped device, here's what you can do to get it back to its rightful owner.

Tap and hold the top of your ‌iPhone‌ or NFC-capable smartphone to the white side of the AirTag. Tap the notification that appears on your device's screen. This will open a website providing you with information about the AirTag, including its serial number.



If the owner marked the AirTag as lost, you may be shown a message with information about how to contact the owner, enabling you to contact the owner to let them know that you found their AirTagged item.

‌AirTags‌ can only be used to track items via an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad with the ‌Find My‌ app. Apple sells individual ‌AirTags‌ for $29 or a pack of four for $99. For more details on AirTag item trackers, check out our dedicated guide.