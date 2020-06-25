Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Upcoming transition to Apple Silicon announced at WWDC 2020.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
Apple Watch Buyer's Guide
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

How to Downgrade From iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

by

If you've installed iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 through Apple's developer program or the public beta after it's been released, you may decide you want to downgrade because of issues. Keep reading to learn how it's done.


Compared to betas of previous years, ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS 14‌ are relatively stable. That said, Apple's beta versions of its major software updates can be notoriously buggy, especially the early releases.

You may find apps not working properly, poor battery life, device crashes, and features that don't do what they're supposed to. Fortunately, you can restore your iPhone or iPad to the previous version of iOS.

If you made an archived backup before you installed the beta, you can remove the ‌iOS 14‌ beta and restore the backup. If you didn’t make a backup, you can still downgrade, but you won't be able to restore your device to its original state before you upgraded.

Also, if you've installed watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch, it's important to note that you won't be able to use it with your ‌iPhone‌ once you've gone back to iOS 13. Downgrading an ‌Apple Watch‌ to a previous version of watchOS can't be done manually either – if you want to remove ‌watchOS 7‌, you'll have to send your watch in to Apple.

How to Downgrade from ‌iOS 14‌ or ‌iPadOS 14‌

  1. Launch Finder on your Mac.
  2. Connect your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ to your Mac using a Lightning cable.
  3. Put your device into recovery mode. The method of doing this depends on your device, so check the list below these steps to find your model. Apple also provides more information on Recovery mode in this support article.
    restore

  4. A dialog will pop up asking if you want to restore your device. Click Restore to wipe your device and install the latest public release of iOS or iPadOS.
  5. Wait while the restore process completes.

How to Enter Recovery Mode on Your iOS Device

  • ‌iPad‌ models with Face ID: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Top button until your device begins to restart. Continue holding the Top button until your device goes into recovery mode.

  • ‌iPhone‌ 8 or later: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Then, press and hold the Side button until you see the recovery mode screen.

  • ‌iPhone‌ 7, ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, and iPod touch (7th generation): Press and hold the Top (or Side) and Volume Down buttons at the same time. Keep holding them until you see the recovery mode screen.

  • ‌iPad‌ with Home button, ‌iPhone‌ 6s or earlier, and ‌iPod touch‌ (6th generation) or earlier: Press and hold both the Home and the Top (or Side) buttons at the same time. Keep holding them until you see the recovery mode screen.

One you've followed the above steps, you can restore a backup of your device from ‌iOS 13‌ or ‌iPadOS‌ 13 using your Mac or iCloud.

Top Stories

TikTok App to Stop Accessing User Clipboards After Being Caught in the Act by iOS 14

Thursday June 25, 2020 4:06 pm PDT by
A new feature in iOS 14 alerts users when apps read the clipboard, and it turns out some apps have been reading clipboard data excessively. Image via Jeremy Burge TikTok users who upgraded to iOS 14, for example, quickly noticed constant alerts warning them that TikTok was accessing the clipboard every few seconds. After being caught, TikTok now says that it's removing the feature. Okay so ...
Read Full Article266 comments

Kuo: iPhone 12 Models Won't Include Charger in Box, 20W Power Adapter Will Be Sold Separately

Sunday June 28, 2020 7:56 am PDT by
iPhone 12 models will not include EarPods or a power adapter in the box, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. This lines up with a prediction shared by analysts at Barclays earlier this week. Kuo said that Apple will instead release a new 20W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhones and end production of its existing 5W and 18W power adapters...
Read Full Article774 comments

Leaker: iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Faster 120Hz Displays

Friday June 26, 2020 4:05 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12 Pro" and "iPhone 12 Pro Max" will feature displays capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates, allowing for a smoother on-screen experience, according to a reliable mobile leaker. A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020 "A...
Read Full Article81 comments

Barclays on iPhone 12 Lineup: No EarPods in Box and Possibly Not Even a Charger

Thursday June 25, 2020 6:48 am PDT by
Apple is widely expected to release four new iPhone 12 models later this year, and ahead of time, analysts at British bank Barclays have outlined their expectations for the devices based on discussions with multiple Apple suppliers. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, the Barclays analysts said that iPhone 12 models will not come with EarPods in the box, in line with a prediction...
Read Full Article242 comments

Microsoft Stores Are Permanently Closing

Friday June 26, 2020 6:36 am PDT by
Microsoft today announced that it is permanently closing its physical stores worldwide. The company's retail employees will continue to serve customers through Microsoft's corporate offices and remotely, providing sales, training, and support. Microsoft will continue to operate its online storefront, and it also has plans for reimagined "Experience Centers" for customers in New York City,...
Read Full Article266 comments

WWDC20 Rumor Report Card: Leaked iOS 14 Features, Arm-Based Macs, and More

Friday June 26, 2020 2:09 pm PDT by
WWDC was held online this year, but it was still packed with announcements, including iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and Apple confirming its long-rumored plans to transition to its own custom-designed processors for future Macs. Sadly, there was no sight of a redesigned iMac, but that is still on the table for later this year. With so many rumors shared every week, it ...
Read Full Article62 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D27

Tuesday June 23, 2020 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the existing 2D15 firmware to 2D27. No details are available on what's included in the refreshed firmware at this time, but there have been ongoing complaints from AirPods Pro users about issues with Active Noise Cancellation and crackling or popping sounds. Apple is also adding a new spatial audio feature to the...
Read Full Article186 comments

Kuo: Apple to Launch 10.8-Inch iPad Later This Year, 8.5-Inch iPad Mini in 2021

Sunday June 28, 2020 9:04 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of 2020, followed by a new 8.5-inch iPad in the first half of 2021, oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. Kuo did not specify if the 10.8-inch iPad model will be a new version of the existing 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air, but he has previously said that the 8.5-inch...
Read Full Article102 comments

iOS 14 Lets You Add Captions to Photos

Friday June 26, 2020 9:34 am PDT by
Apple's iOS 14 update adds several new features to the Photos app, including an option to add captions to images right from the iPhone, which is something that Photos users have been wanting for quite some time. The Photos app for Mac previously supported captions through the Description field, but on the iPhone, there has been no method for adding similar information. In iOS 14, entering a...
Read Full Article50 comments

Craig Federighi Talks macOS Big Sur Redesign, Siri, Default Apps and More in New Interview

Friday June 26, 2020 10:13 am PDT by
Apple's software chief Craig Federighi often does a series of interviews following WWDC events, and 2020 has been no exception. Federighi was on the The Talk Show with Daring Fireball's John Gruber, and he also spoke with tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee. In a video published today, Federighi and Brownlee discussed some of the new features in iOS 14 and answered questions from Apple fans. On...
Read Full Article120 comments