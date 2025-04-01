Mac Studio Buyer's Guide: All Models Compared

by

Apple has now refreshed the Mac Studio twice since its introduction in 2022, so should you upgrade your unit and is an older model still worth buying?

Mac Studio Desk
The new ‌Mac Studio‌'s main upgrade is its chip, moving from the M2 Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra to the M4 Max and M3 Ultra. Compared to its predecessor, the new ‌Mac Studio‌ is up to 75% faster with 2x faster graphics. It also now features up to 512GB of memory of 16GB of storage, as well as Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

See the breakdown below for each new feature, change, and improvement that was added with the latest ‌Mac Studio‌ compared to its predecessors:

‌Mac Studio‌ (2022) ‌Mac Studio‌ (2023) ‌Mac Studio‌ (2025)
Apple M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip Apple ‌M2‌ Max or ‌M2‌ Ultra chip Apple M4 Max or M3 Ultra chip
M1 Max: 10-core CPU (8 performance cores, 2 efficiency cores)
M1 Ultra: 20-core CPU (16 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores)
 M2 Max: 12-core CPU (8 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores)
M2 Ultra: 24-core CPU (16 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores)
 M4 Max: Up to 16-core CPU (12 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores)
M3 Ultra: Up to 32-core CPU (24 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores)
M1 Max: Up to 32-core GPU
M1 Ultra: Up to 64-core GPU		 M2 Max: Up to 38-core GPU
M2 Ultra: Up to 76-core GPU		 M4 Max: Up to 40-core GPU
M3 Ultra: Up to 80-core GPU
Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
AV1 decode
M1 Max: 16-core Neural Engine (11 TOPS)
M1 Ultra: 32-core Neural Engine (22 TOPS)
 M2 Max: 16-core Neural Engine (15.8 TOPS)
M2 Ultra: 32-core Neural Engine (31.6 TOPS)
 M4 Max: 16-core Neural Engine (38 TOPS)
M3 Ultra: 32-core Neural Engine (76 TOPS)
M1 Max: Video decode engine
M1 Ultra: Two video decode engines		 M2 Max: Video decode engine
M2 Ultra: Two video decode engines		 M4 Max: Video decode engine
M3 Ultra: Two video decode engines
M1 Max: Two video encode engines
M1 Ultra: Four video encode engines		 M2 Max: Two video encode engines
M2 Ultra: Four video encode engines		 M4 Max: Two video encode engines
M3 Ultra: Four video encode engines
M1 Max: Two ProRes encode and decode engines
M1 Ultra: Four ProRes encode and decode engines		 M2 Max: Two ProRes encode and decode engines
M2 Ultra: Four ProRes encode and decode engines		 M4 Max: Two ProRes encode and decode engines
M3 Ultra: Four ProRes encode and decode engines
M1 Max: 32GB or 64GB memory
M1 Ultra: 64GB or 128GB memory		 M2 Max: 32GB, 64GB, or 96GB memory
M2 Ultra: 64GB, 128GB, or 192GB memory 		M4 Max: 36GB, 48GB, 64GB, 128GB memory
M3 Ultra: 96GB, 256GB, or 512GB memory
M1 Max: 400GB/s memory bandwidth
M1 Ultra: 800GB/s memory bandwidth		 M2 Max: 400GB/s memory bandwidth
M2 Ultra: 800GB/s memory bandwidth		 M4 Max: Up to 546GB/s memory bandwidth
M3 Ultra: 819GB/s memory bandwidth
512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB SSD storage M2 Max: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB SSD storage
M2 Ultra: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB SSD storage		 M4 Max: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB SSD storage
M3 Ultra: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, or 16TB SSD storage
M1 Max: Four Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB-C ports
M1 Ultra: Six Thunderbolt 4 ports		 M2 Max: Four Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB-C ports
M2 Ultra: Six Thunderbolt 4 ports		 M4 Max: Four Thunderbolt 5 ports and two USB-C ports
M3 Ultra: Six Thunderbolt 5 ports
HDMI 2.0 port HDMI 2.1 port HDMI 2.1 port
Support for up to four Pro Display XDRs and one 4K display Support for up to eight 4K displays, six 6K displays, or three 8K displays Support for up to eight 4K displays, eight 6K displays or four 8K displays
3.5mm headphone jack 3.5mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones 3.5mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones
802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6E 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3
Released March 2022 Released June 2023 Released March 2025

Only those 2022 ‌Mac Studio‌ users who consistently push their machines to the limit with tasks like 3D rendering, video editing in high resolutions, machine learning workflows, or large-scale software development should consider upgrading to the 2025 model. The 2025 ‌Mac Studio‌ introduces a considerable leap in performance, particularly with the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, offering substantially better GPU performance, more powerful GPUs with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a significantly faster Neural Engine, and support for up to 512GB of memory and Thunderbolt 5. These improvements dramatically improve workflows that demand extreme parallel processing, faster memory access, or broader external display setups. If your current 2022 ‌Mac Studio‌ ever feels like a bottleneck, or if you are preparing to work with increasingly complex projects over the next few years, the upgrade is likely to be worth it. However, for users whose workloads remain well within the capabilities of the ‌M1 Max‌ or ‌M1 Ultra‌, especially those focused on less GPU-intensive tasks, the gains may not justify the cost at this time.

Upgrading from the 2023 ‌Mac Studio‌ to the 2025 model is likely to be worth it for far fewer users, simply because the performance gains, while significant on paper, will make less of a real-world difference for most professionals already using the ‌M2‌ Max or ‌M2‌ Ultra chip because the 2023 model is still exceptionally capable. However, there are a few edge cases where the upgrade may be justified—particularly for users working with local large language models or intensive AI workloads, where the vastly improved Neural Engine in the M4 Max or M3 Ultra can offer major benefits. Similarly, users who rely on extremely high memory capacity or bandwidth, or those building systems around Thunderbolt 5 and AV1 decode support, might see tangible improvements that justify the cost. Still, for the vast majority of users, especially those in video production, app development, or general pro workflows, the 2023 ‌Mac Studio‌ remains more than sufficient for the foreseeable future, making the 2025 upgrade more of a luxury than a necessity.

The 2022 and 2023 ‌Mac Studio‌ models are still very much worth buying, especially if found refurbished or second-hand at a good price. Both models offer excellent performance that remains highly competitive even in 2025, with the ‌M1 Ultra‌ and ‌M2‌ Ultra still delivering substantial CPU and GPU power, high memory bandwidth, and dedicated media engines that easily handle demanding tasks like video editing, music production, 3D rendering, and software development. While they lack newer features like Thunderbolt 5, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, or the enhanced Neural Engine performance found in the 2025 models, those are largely beneficial only to users with very specific, future-facing workloads. For most professionals and power users, especially those upgrading from Intel Macs or base M1 systems, the 2022 and 2023 models remain an outstanding value—and often represent the best balance between performance and cost when purchased refurbished or pre-owned.

Related Roundup: Mac Studio
Buyer's Guide: Mac Studio (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac Studio

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 18.4 With Priority Notifications, Ambient Music, New Emoji and More

Monday March 31, 2025 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating system updates that came out last year. iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 come two months after Apple released iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to...
Read Full Article87 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 34ths Perspective

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article242 comments
top stories 2025 03 29

Top Stories: WWDC 2025 Announced, iPhone 17 Pro and iOS 19 Rumors, and More

Saturday March 29, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's big developer event is a little over two months away, and rumors about what we can expect to see in Apple's next major operating system updates are becoming increasingly frequent. A public release of iOS 18.4 is also imminent with a number of updates and improvements, although we won't be getting the major Apple Intelligence Siri upgrades that had reportedly been planned for this...
Read Full Article6 comments
Magic Mouse Green

What to Expect From the Magic Mouse 3

Saturday March 29, 2025 10:15 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly working on a new Magic Mouse. Below, we recap what to expect. The two key rumors for the Magic Mouse 3 so far include a relocated charging port, along with a more ergonomic design. It was briefly rumored that the Magic Mouse 3 would also feature voice control, but that was misinterpreted information. Relocated Charging Port While the Magic Mouse switched from...
Read Full Article300 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.4 Expected Next Week - Here Are the Release Notes

Friday March 28, 2025 2:01 pm PDT by
With the second release candidate of iOS 18.4 that Apple seeded out today, the company finally provided us with release notes that give a full rundown on what to expect. There's an Apple Vision Pro app, new Apple Intelligence features for notifications and additional language support, plus an Apple News Food feature for Apple News+ subscribers, and several updates that should improve the...
Read Full Article51 comments
iOS 19 Mock WWDC25 Feature

iOS 19 Expected to Run on These iPhones

Monday March 31, 2025 5:28 pm PDT by
iOS 19 will not be available on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or the iPhone XS Max, according a private account on social media site X that has accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past. The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max all have an A12 Bionic chip, so it looks like iOS 19 will discontinue support for that chip. All other iPhones that run iOS 18 are expected...
Read Full Article85 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Six Things to Know About Apple's Upcoming Foldable iPhone

Friday March 28, 2025 3:54 pm PDT by
We've been hearing rumors about a foldable iPhone for almost a decade now, but it looks like we might finally see the device come to fruition in 2026. We're going to be waiting many more months for the foldable iPhone, but so far we're hearing good things. Apple wants to make it creaseless. It's taken Apple multiple years to design a foldable iPhone that it's satisfied with because Apple ...
Read Full Article207 comments
iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

Apple Codename Provides Clue About iOS 19's Rumored New Design

Sunday March 30, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
Multiple sources have claimed that iOS 19 will introduce a new design with more translucent buttons, menus, notification banners, and more, and there is now another clue that points towards this glass-like appearance. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said the new design project is codenamed "Solarium" internally. A solarium is a room with glass walls that allow in plenty of sunlight, so this...
Read Full Article120 comments

Top Rated Comments

Silverstring Avatar
Silverstring
24 months ago

What does HDMI 2.1 get you?
.1 more HDMis, I think. ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
George Dawes Avatar
George Dawes
22 months ago
By the sound of it , no pun intended, the noise issues in rev 2 have mostly been sorted out which makes it imo a better buy
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
33 minutes ago at 08:27 am
I hate when companies say up to xxx% faster.

It makes me think that they are hiding something.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
harriska2 Avatar
harriska2
23 months ago

4K@120, that's the only remotely related thing someone might need.
Pfft. I only need 4k @60 and I’m happy as a clam. Assuming clams are happy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yrz Avatar
yrz
23 months ago

What does HDMI 2.1 get you?
4K@120, that's the only remotely related thing someone might need.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments