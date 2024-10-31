M4 vs. M4 Pro vs. M4 Max Chip Buyer's Guide: Which Should You Choose?

by

Apple this week debuted its M4 Mac models, unveiling the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. So how do the three latest-generation Apple silicon chips compare and which should you choose?

M4 M4 Pro vs M4 Max Feature
The MacBook Pro is the only product line currently available with a choice of all three M4 chips, but you will also have to choose between the M4 and M4 Pro chip when buying a Mac mini. All of the differences between the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips are listed below:

M4 M4 Pro M4 Max
Up to 10 CPU cores
(4 performance + 6 efficiency cores)		 Up to 14 CPU cores
(10 performance + 4 efficiency cores)		 Up to 16 CPU cores
(12 performance + 4 efficiency cores)
Up to 10 GPU cores Up to 20 GPU cores Up to 40 GPU cores
120GB/s memory bandwidth 273GB/s memory bandwidth 546GB/s memory bandwidth
Up to 32GB memory Up to 64GB memory Up to 128GB memory
Media Engine with one video encode engine and one ProRes accelerator Media Engine with one video encode engine and one ProRes accelerator Media Engine with two video encode engines and two ProRes accelerators
Thunderbolt 4 support (up to 40Gb/s) Thunderbolt 5 support (up to 120Gb/s) Thunderbolt 5 support (up to 120Gb/s)
11- and 13-inch iPad Pro (2024)
14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (2024)
‌Mac mini‌ (2024)
iMac (2024)		 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (2024)
16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (2024)
‌Mac mini‌ (2024)		 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (2024)
16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (2024)

Benchmarks for the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are yet to be seen, but performance is likely to scale similarly to the M3 series of chips.

The M4 chip is an ideal choice for everyday users who need dependable performance for typical productivity tasks, web browsing, and media consumption. With up to 10 CPU and GPU cores and support for up to 32GB of memory, it easily handles lightweight workflows without draining battery life excessively. Devices like the ‌iPad Pro‌, 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, ‌Mac mini‌, and ‌iMac‌ offer this chip, providing great value for those prioritizing efficiency over intensive workflows.

For users who frequently handle intensive applications and multitasking but don't have extreme performance demands, the M4 Pro strikes an excellent balance. With its added CPU and GPU cores, faster memory bandwidth, and support for Thunderbolt 5, the M4 Pro is a smart choice for video editing, graphic design, and advanced multitasking. It's available in both the ‌Mac mini‌ and the 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models.

Finally, the M4 Max is engineered for power users with high-performance needs, such as 3D rendering, complex data processing, or heavy-duty video production. With up to 16 CPU cores, 40 GPU cores, and 128GB of unified memory, the M4 Max is equipped to handle the most intensive workflows. It's a good fit for those who require top-tier performance across the CPU and GPU. It is currently exclusively available in Apple's 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models.

Related Roundups: MacBook Pro, Mac mini
Tags: Apple Silicon Guide, M4, M4 iMac, M4 Mac mini Guide, M4 Mac Studio Guide, M4 MacBook Pro Guide, M4 Macs
Buyer's Guide: 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Buy Now), Mac Mini (Buy Now)
Related Forums: MacBook Pro, Mac mini

Popular Stories

M4 Mac mini Ortho Silver Cooler

Amazon Leaks Smaller Mac Mini With M4 and M4 Pro Chips, Two Front USB-C Ports, Up to 64GB of RAM, and More

Monday October 28, 2024 7:16 pm PDT by
Amazon has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini ahead of Apple's announcement this week, revealing several details. Our concept of a smaller Mac mini According to a comparison chart on Amazon's product listing for the new iMac, the new Mac mini will be available with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, with up to a 14-core CPU and up to a 20-core GPU. In addition, the chart indicates ...
Read Full Article396 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Announces Redesigned Mac Mini With M4 and M4 Pro Chips, Two Front USB-C Ports, and More

Tuesday October 29, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced fully redesigned Mac mini models featuring the M4 and M4 Pro chips, a considerably smaller casing, two front-facing USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The product refresh marks the first time the Mac mini has been redesigned in over a decade. The enclosure now measures just five by five inches...
Read Full Article697 comments
M4 iMac With Magic Accessories

Apple Announces iMac With M4 Chip, Center Stage Camera, Nano-Texture Display Option, and More

Monday October 28, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it has updated the 24-inch iMac with the M4 chip, which debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year. This upgrade comes around one year after the previous iMac with the M3 chip was released. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube for more videos! As expected, the M4 chip in the iMac is available with up to a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple says the iMac with the ...
Read Full Article298 comments
apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Promises Two More Mac Announcements This Week Following New iMac Today

Monday October 28, 2024 11:18 am PDT by
Apple introduced a new iMac today with the M4 chip and more, but that's not all, as it still has two more Mac announcements planned this week. "This is a huge week for the Mac, and this morning, we begin a series of three exciting new product announcements that will take place over the coming days," said Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, in a video announcing the new iMac....
Read Full Article103 comments
tvOS 18 Thumb 3

Apple Releases tvOS 18.1

Monday October 28, 2024 8:04 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.1, the newest version of the tvOS 18 operating system that came out in September. tvOS 18.1 comes over a month after Apple released tvOS 18, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple...
Read Full Article15 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 Cinema 4D Slack Finder Xcode 1

Apple Announces MacBook Pro Models With M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips, Thunderbolt 5 Support, and More

Wednesday October 30, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, alongside a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M4 chip. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new M4 Pro and M4 Max machines come with a minimum of 24GB of Unified Memory as standard, up from 18GB in the previous models. Both models feature three...
Read Full Article191 comments
watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

Apple Releases watchOS 11.1

Monday October 28, 2024 8:05 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 11.1, the first major update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.1 comes one month after Apple released watchOS 11. watchOS 11.1 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.1 can be downloaded on an iPhone running iOS 18.1 by opening up the Apple Watch app...
Read Full Article27 comments

Top Rated Comments

jabbr Avatar
jabbr
27 minutes ago at 08:34 am
doesn't look like you can get 64GB memory on the M4 Pro, tops out at 48
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wig321 Avatar
Wig321
24 minutes ago at 08:37 am

doesn't look like you can get 64GB memory on the M4 Pro, tops out at 48
You can on the mini.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BorisDG Avatar
BorisDG
22 minutes ago at 08:39 am

I'm curious how much L2 and L3 cache the M4 has. It's been out for 5 months, and still no details on the cache.
The info is out since long time. It's the same as M2/M3. M1 is almost the same, but P-Core has 12MB.

P-Core: 16MB
E-Core: 4MB
SLC: 8MB
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Javah Avatar
Javah
18 minutes ago at 08:43 am
What I miss is a use case. I really do not know how GPU and CPU-intensive Photoshop, Lightroom, Camera Raw, etc., is, or when the 20 GPU cores more between the Pro and Max make a difference for Premiere Pro or any other video editing tool. I use an M1 Max in a MacBook Pro for photo and video editing. This could be an M4 Pro with lots of memory, but when would I need a Max?
Because there are different choices now, I have no clue.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments