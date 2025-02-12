Apple Begins Selling Refurbished M4 Macs

Apple today added MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M4 series chips to its certified refurbished store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland for the first time since the computers were introduced in October 2024.



Some refurbished MacBook Pro models with M4 chips are also available in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and select other European countries.

As usual for refurbished Macs, prices are discounted by approximately 15% compared to the equivalent new models on Apple's online store. Note that Apple's refurbished inventory changes often, and the order button is still grayed out for some configurations in some countries, so keep checking back if you are eyeing a particular model.

Apple has yet to make refurbished iMac models with the M4 chip available in any countries.

All of the usual accessories are included in the box with refurbished Macs. For the MacBook Pro, this includes a USB-C power adapter and a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable. For the Mac mini, this includes the power cord.

Apple says it puts refurbished Macs through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

In our view, Apple's refurbished Macs are virtually indistinguishable from brand new ones, providing a good opportunity for savings directly from Apple. But, you can often find better deals on Macs through resellers like Amazon.