Cloud-Based M4 and M4 Pro Mac Mini Models Now Available

Developers now have access to cloud-based M4 and M4 Pro Mac mini units via MacWeb, a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud services.



The company has launched three configurations of the new ‌Mac mini‌, powered by Apple's M4 and M4 Pro chips. Developers and IT teams can rent these machines for tasks ranging from basic development to advanced artificial intelligence modeling, providing an efficient and scalable infrastructure option without the need to purchase expensive hardware outright. A new ‌Mac mini‌ can range from $599 for a base M4 model to $1,999 for a high-end M4 Pro model with 64GB of unified memory.

The three configurations include the MacWeb Base M4 at $99 per month, the MacWeb Power M4 Pro at $199 per month, and the MacWeb Ultimate M4 Pro at $299 per month. The Base M4, featuring the standard M4 chip, is designed for virtual desktops and small-scale tasks. The Power M4 Pro includes a 12-core CPU and 24GB of unified memory, making it suitable for application development and testing. The Ultimate M4 Pro, MacWeb's most advanced tier, offers a 14-core CPU, a 20-core GPU, and 64GB of unified memory, capable of handling intensive workloads such as AI model training and mission-critical applications.

MacWeb touts the potential of its M4 Pro configurations to support advanced networking capabilities using Thunderbolt 5. According to the company, Thunderbolt 5 delivers 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth, a performance leap described as being up to 800 percent faster than 10G Ethernet. This apparently enables seamless clustering of Mac minis, allowing users to pool resources for distributed computing tasks, including video editing and large-scale software testing.

Companies like AWS has offered similar services in recent years, but MacWeb's integration of Apple's latest Mac hardware positions it at the forefront of the market, along with MacStadium. MacWeb has retained its M2-based offerings for developers with less demanding performance requirements.