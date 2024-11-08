New Mac Mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro Now Available for Same-Day Pickup at Apple Stores

It is launch day for the new Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro in the U.S., and same-day pickup is now available at many Apple Store locations across the country. The same is true for many other countries around the world.



To order a product with Apple Store pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP code, choose an available Apple Store location, and select a pickup date. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

Same-day Apple Store pickup is not available for custom Mac configurations with upgraded specifications ordered through Apple's online store.

As we recently reported, Apple's extended return policy is now in effect for the holiday shopping season. If you purchase a new Mac from Apple between today and December 25, it is eligible for return until January 8 in the U.S. and many other countries.