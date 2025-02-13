Apple's Refurbished Mac Mini Pricing Has a Problem

by

Apple this week began selling refurbished Mac mini models with the M4 chip for the first time, but this has led to a pricing conundrum.

M4 Mac mini Apple Video
In the United States, Apple is offering a refurbished Mac mini with the base M4 chip, 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and Gigabit Ethernet for $509, down from $599 new. This is the standard 15% discount that Apple offers on refurbished Macs.

The issue is that Apple continues to offer a refurbished Mac mini with the base M2 chip, 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and Gigabit Ethernet for $559. This means a refurbished Mac mini with an M2 chip is currently $50 more expensive than a refurbished Mac mini with an M4 chip, despite other key specs being equal. That's a bad buy.

The underlying reason for this situation is that Apple increased the minimum amount of RAM included in Macs from 8GB to 16GB last year, at no additional cost. When new, the Mac mini with the M2 chip started at $799 when upgraded to 16GB of RAM, whereas the latest Mac mini now comes with 16GB of RAM by default for just $599. Apple has not revised its refurbished Mac mini prices enough to account for this difference.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Tag: Apple Refurbished Products
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Popular Stories

2007 iPhone

Apple Discontinuing This 18-Year-Old iPhone Feature

Saturday February 8, 2025 3:51 pm PST by
The end of an 18-year era is on the horizon for the iPhone. Apple reportedly plans to announce a new iPhone SE as soon as next week, and the device is expected to feature a full-screen design with Face ID, instead of a Touch ID home button. That means Apple will no longer sell any new iPhone models with a home button, for the first time since the original iPhone launched. The home button...
Read Full Article
oppo find n5 fingers

World's Thinnest Foldable Phone Launches Next Week

Monday February 10, 2025 3:05 am PST by
Oppo has confirmed a February 20 global launch for its Find N5, which the company claims is the world's thinnest device in the foldable phone category. The phone is expected to be re-branded as the OnePlus Open 2 in the US. The Chinese vendor has been teasing the device in the last few weeks, touting its waterproofing and nearly invisible display crease, and highlighting its thinness by compa...
Read Full Article124 comments
m2 macbook air blue

M4 MacBook Air Release Continues to Appear Imminent

Monday February 10, 2025 10:56 am PST by
There continue to be signs of a new MacBook Air with an M4 chip, indicating that we could see the machine launch in the not too distant future. A private account on X today shared the identifiers that the MacBook Air will use, and those identifiers correspond to the M4 chip. According to the source, both the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 15-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with Apple's...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

'New' iPhone SE Product Listing Appears on French Website

Wednesday February 12, 2025 6:49 am PST by
As the wait continues for Apple's long-rumored, fourth-generation iPhone SE, French electronics retailer Boulanger has prematurely published a product listing for a "new" model of the iPhone SE. The placeholder page says the device is "coming soon," but it offers no further information, and the price shown is obviously not real. The listing was spotted by a reader of the French technology...
Read Full Article55 comments
watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

Apple Releases watchOS 11.3.1

Monday February 10, 2025 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 11.3.1, a minor update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.3.1 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.3.1 can be downloaded by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to...
Read Full Article17 comments
sequoia

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.3.1

Monday February 10, 2025 10:11 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that came out last September. macOS 15.3.1 comes a few weeks after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.3. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.7.4 and macOS 14.7.4 for those who are...
Read Full Article57 comments
Powerbeats Pro 2 Orange

Powerbeats Pro 2 Given to Customer Early, Expected to Debut Tomorrow

Monday February 10, 2025 7:42 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally expected to be announced this Tuesday. Ahead of time, one lucky Walmart customer was able to get their hands on the earbuds early, according to a since-deleted Reddit post over the weekend. A leaked image of the Powerbeats Pro 2 in Electric Orange "My local Walmart had them in the cage," the Reddit user explained. "I asked if I can buy them...
Read Full Article65 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.3.1 With Bug Fixes

Monday February 10, 2025 10:09 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1, minor updates for the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.3.1 comes two weeks after Apple released iOS 18.3. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iPadOS 17.7.5 for those still running...
Read Full Article47 comments
apple silicon mac lineup 2024 feature purple

Apple Increases Mac Trade-In Values for a Limited Time

Sunday February 9, 2025 3:53 pm PST by
Apple today increased its estimated trade-in values for select Mac models in the United States, with the full changes outlined below. Apple says the extra trade-in credit for select Macs is available with the purchase of an eligible new Apple device through April 2. The trade-in values increased by between $10 and $50. Model New Value Old Value MacBook Pro Up to $925 ...
Read Full Article82 comments

Top Rated Comments

IceCool Avatar
IceCool
23 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Not to mention that you could get a brand new M4 Mac Mini for $499 via Education Discount online…
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Howard2k Avatar
Howard2k
19 minutes ago at 06:26 am
It's an IQ test.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PoisonTheWell Avatar
PoisonTheWell
22 minutes ago at 06:24 am
Apple's pricing on M2 products is out of line? Color me shocked. They're still charging full price for M2 Studios despite the fact that they've been out for years and they're now two generations of chips old.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
20 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Very odd indeed

Nobody should be buying those base M2's at those prices

Apple maybe needs a non first party channel to offload those at lower prices

(see: eBay)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
20 minutes ago at 06:26 am
doesn’t the refurbished store just show what they have in stock?
I remember it being a controversy that there were 2013 Mac Pros still available on there in 2023, for almost full price.
Up until like last year, they were still selling iPad eighth generations from 2020, for $250. You can literally buy the iPad 10 for that same price at Best Buy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
marclondon Avatar
marclondon
14 minutes ago at 06:32 am
I'm surprised they're releasing refurbed Mini M4s so soon. There are a lot on the UK store too, both M4 and M4 pro, as well as M2s. They must have had a lot of people trying and returning them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments