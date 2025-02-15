Apple is Now Selling a Refurbished Mac Mini for Just $319 (!)

A few days ago, we reported that Apple's refurbished Mac mini pricing had a problem, and it appears that Apple has taken note.

m2 pro mac mini
Apple was offering a refurbished Mac mini with the M2 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $559, which was $50 more than a refurbished Mac mini with the M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. All other key specifications were equal.

That's no longer the case.

As noted by Tech God on X, Apple has since revised its refurbished Mac mini pricing, and the latest prices are quite impressive. In the U.S., you can now get a refurbished Mac mini with the M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for just $319. And the model that previously cost $559 is now priced at $459.

Problem solved.

Top Rated Comments

ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
55 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Very clickbait-y image/headline combo IMO. Why not put up a picture of the actual Mini that's for sale for $319, instead of the M4 Mini?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
48 minutes ago at 10:12 am
At 2/3 the price of M4 Mac mini, this is an excellent deal. Some people prefer those USB-A ports.

Would 16GB be better? Of course. But for students, seniors, and light users, this is perfectly fine. The tens of millions of 8GB M1/M2/M3 MacBook Airs out there prove that.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
43 minutes ago at 10:18 am

The 319$ M2 Mini only has 8GB of RAM which is half the amount of new Macs. So it's something that will probably be limited to Sequoia and even that causes compressed memory just upon booting the thing.
Absolutely wild assumption.
Apple introduced a machine with 8 GB of RAM (the M3 MBA) in March 2024.
That computer will absolutely not be limited to Sequoia, in fact, it will probably receive the latest software updates until 2031 at the earliest, with an additional two years of security fixes. That’s nine years.
And by the way? Sequoia supports computers going all the way back to 2017. That was… eight years ago.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
25 minutes ago at 10:36 am
I'm not sure there's ever been a better value Mac than this particular refurb offering
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
19 minutes ago at 10:42 am

Click bait!!! Not the M4 Mac mini that’s pictured.

Very clickbait-y image/headline combo IMO. Why not put up a picture of the actual Mini that's for sale for $319, instead of the M4 Mini?

As someone else mentioned, this is the M2 mini on sale.
My bad. I changed the image. I had used an an image of the latest Mac mini out of habit. Truly wasn't intentional.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TigerNike23 Avatar
TigerNike23
46 minutes ago at 10:14 am

The 319$ M2 Mini only has 8GB of RAM which is half the amount of new Macs. So it's something that will probably be limited to Sequoia and even that causes compressed memory just upon booting the thing.
I seriously think looking back, the 8 GB base will be considered one of the more anti-consumer things Apple has ever done.

In one year they’ve gone from “8 GB is enough” and “8 GB is like 16 on Windows” to 16 GB is the minimum and practically giving away 8 GB Macs.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments