Apple is Now Selling a Refurbished Mac Mini for Just $319 (!)

A few days ago, we reported that Apple's refurbished Mac mini pricing had a problem, and it appears that Apple has taken note.



Apple was offering a refurbished Mac mini with the M2 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $559, which was $50 more than a refurbished Mac mini with the M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. All other key specifications were equal.

That's no longer the case.

As noted by Tech God on X, Apple has since revised its refurbished Mac mini pricing, and the latest prices are quite impressive. In the U.S., you can now get a refurbished Mac mini with the M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for just $319. And the model that previously cost $559 is now priced at $459.

Problem solved.