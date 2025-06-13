Apple Launches 2023 Mac Mini Repair Program Due to Power Issue
Apple today launched a repair program for Mac mini models with the M2 chip, after it determined that a "very small percentage" of these computers may no longer power on. No other Mac mini models are part of this program.
If your Mac mini has exhibited this issue, you can enter its serial number on Apple's website to see if it is eligible for this program. If it is, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.
Mac mini models with the M2 chip were first released in 2023, but Apple says that affected units were manufactured between June 16 and November 23 of 2024.
The worldwide program covers an eligible Mac mini for up to three years after it was purchased.
