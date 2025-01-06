Satechi's New Mac Mini Hub Solves the Power Button Problem

The power button on the latest Mac mini is located on the bottom of the computer. If that bothers you, an upcoming accessory offers a solution.



At the CES 2025 tech show in Las Vegas today, Satechi shared more details about its previously-announced new Mac mini hub. Notably, the hub has a cutout in the back-left corner that makes it easy to press the computer's raised power button.

Satechi said the hub will cost $99.99 in the U.S., with limited availability set to begin in mid-February ahead of a wider release in March.

The hub enhances the Mac mini in a variety of ways.

First, the hub adds three USB-A ports to the Mac mini, after Apple went all-in on USB-C and Thunderbolt ports on the latest models. Two of the USB-A ports offer up to 10 Gbps speeds, while the third is limited to 480 Mbps.

Second, the hub gives the Mac mini an SD card slot, which is something it otherwise lacks. Just like on the Mac Studio, it is a front-facing slot. It is a UHS-II slot, capable of read and write speeds of up to 312 MB/s.

Third, the hub includes an NVMe enclosure that allows you to add an SSD with up to 4TB of storage to the Mac mini. This can both expand the Mac mini's storage and allow you to avoid Apple's expensive storage upgrade prices.

And, as mentioned, the power button becomes easier to access.



The hub is made out of aluminum and looks similar to the Mac mini. Satechi ensures that the hub will not impact airflow or Wi-Fi connectivity.

You can sign up on Satechi's website to be alerted about the hub's launch.