Satechi's New Accessory Lets You Add Up to 8TB of Storage to Mac Mini

Accessory maker Satechi has announced that it has released a new NVMe SSD enclosure that is specially designed for the latest Mac mini.
The slim aluminum enclosure is the same size as the Mac mini models with M4 and M4 Pro chips, allowing it to sit atop the computer. It connects to the Mac mini with an included USB 4 cable, offering data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps.
The enclosure can hold up to an 8TB NVMe SSD, and it has a hidden compartment for storing the braided USB 4 cable. In addition, Satechi says it has integrated cooling vents and a thermal pad, for peak performance without thermal throttling.
While the enclosure matches the look and size of the latest Mac mini, it can be used with a wide variety of Apple devices, including MacBooks and iPads.
In the U.S., Apple charges $2,400 to upgrade a Mac mini to 8TB of built-in storage, so using external NVMe storage is a much cheaper option. Satechi's enclosure is available starting today for $119.99, and customers can receive an additional $20 off using code LIMITED20 for a limited time. You have to provide your own NVMe SSD, with 8TB options available for as little as $500 to $700 depending on sales.
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a...
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve).
The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Alongside WWDC this week, Logitech announced notable new accessories for the iPad and Apple Vision Pro.
The Logitech Muse is a spatially-tracked stylus developed for use with the Apple Vision Pro. Introduced during the WWDC 2025 keynote address, Muse is intended to support the next generation of spatial computing workflows enabled by visionOS 26. The device incorporates six degrees of...
iPadOS 26 allows iPads to function much more like Macs, with a new app windowing system, a swipe-down menu bar at the top of the screen, and more. However, Apple has stopped short of allowing iPads to run macOS, and it has now explained why.
In an interview this week with Swiss tech journalist Rafael Zeier, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that iPadOS 26's new Mac-like ...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup.
If you skipped the iPhone...
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements.
While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way.
By the time the ...
Apple's Terminal app is getting a visual refresh in macOS Tahoe, and it's the first notable design update since the command-line tool debuted.
The updated Terminal will support 24-bit color and Powerline fonts, according to Apple's State of the Platforms presentation at WWDC25. The app will also adopt the new Liquid Glass aesthetic with redesigned themes that align with macOS 26's broader...
