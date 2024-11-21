Satechi Previews Mac Mini Hub With SD Card Slot, Three USB-A Ports, and Up to 4TB Storage Slot

Well-known Apple accessory maker Satechi today previewed a hub for the new Mac mini that will enhance the computer in a variety of ways.



First, the hub adds three USB-A ports to the Mac mini, after Apple went all-in on USB-C and Thunderbolt ports on the latest models.

Second, the hub gives the Mac mini an SD card slot, which is something it otherwise lacks. Just like on the Mac Studio, it is a front-facing slot.

Third, the hub includes an NVMe enclosure that allows you to add an SSD with up to 4TB of storage to the Mac mini. This can both expand the Mac mini's storage and allow you to avoid Apple's expensive storage upgrade prices.

The hub is made out of aluminum and looks similar to the Mac mini. Satechi ensures that the hub will not impact airflow or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Satechi has yet to announce pricing for the hub, and availability in the U.S. does not begin until spring 2025. In an email, a spokesperson said there will also be a version of the hub without an NVMe enclosure. According to the product page, those who sign up for email updates will receive 20% off the price of the hub when it is released.