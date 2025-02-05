Apple's Do-It-Yourself Repair Store Now Offering Parts for M4 Macs

Apple this week added parts and tools for all M4 Macs to its self-service repair store in the U.S. and many European countries. This includes parts for MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models with M4, M4 Pro, and/or M4 Max chips.



Since launching in 2022, Apple's self-service repair program has given customers access to the same genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals used by the Genius Bar at Apple Stores and at Apple Authorized Service Providers, allowing for do-it-yourself repairs. Repair manuals for M4 Macs are available on Apple's website.

Depending on the model, repair parts that can be ordered for M4 Macs include displays, logic boards, speakers, trackpads, top cases with a keyboard and battery, SSD modules, USB-C ports, fans, Wi-Fi antennas, and more.

The self-service repair store also offers parts for various iPhone models and the Studio Display, as well as replacement batteries for the Beats Pill speaker. Apple says the program is "intended for individuals who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices," and the repair manuals include important safety information.