New Mac Mini Videos: Best Teardown Yet and First DIY Storage Upgrade
Quinn Nelson has shared a super informative teardown video for the new Mac mini on his YouTube channel Snazzy Labs, offering the most comprehensive look inside Apple's smallest computer ever that we have seen so far. Give it a watch below.
Yesterday, we reported that the new Mac mini features modular storage, and YouTube channel dosdude1 has already opened up the base model and upgraded its storage capacity from 256GB to 1TB. The steps included removing the original NAND storage chips from the board with a heat gun, preparing the new NAND chips by reballing them, soldering the new NAND chips to the board, and restoring the Mac mini in DFU Mode.
While those steps are impractical for the average customer, the video proves that storage in the new Mac mini can technically be upgraded without having to pay Apple's for overpriced storage upgrade options when ordering the computer.
