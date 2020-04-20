Hands-On With Logitech's New Keyboard Case With Trackpad for iPad Air

When Apple debuted the new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad for the iPad Pro, Logitech also announced new keyboards with trackpads that take advantage of the trackpad functionality in iPadOS 13.4 but are designed for older iPads, including the most recent iPad Air, the 10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, and the 7th-generation ‌iPad‌.

We got our hands on one of the new Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Cases with Trackpad designed for the ‌iPad‌ Air, and we thought we'd check it out to see how it works and whether it's worth the $150 purchase price.

Design wise, this is a high-quality keyboard case that's got a Microsoft Surface look and feel to it thanks to the fabric build, offering full protection for the ‌iPad‌ except for the section where the keyboard connects. With the keyboard attached, though, the ‌iPad‌ is protected when the case is closed up and not in use.



A pop-out kickstand provides 40 degrees of adjustment so it can be set to different angles for typing, watching media content, and browsing the web, and it's a solid kickstand that works well. There's also a handy Apple Pencil holder at the top to keep that accessory tucked away when not in use.



The trackpad and keyboard combo is fantastic with the iOS 13.4 trackpad integration, and it adds a new level of productivity to cases that just offer keyboards. The trackpad is a bit firm and there's a small zone at the top where it can't be clicked, but that doesn't hinder every day use.

Smooth scrolling, tap to click, and gesture support make it a pleasant usage experience, and it's clear that this was designed from the ground up with iOS 13.4 in mind. It's a solid experience that outperforms the Brydge Pro+ with trackpad that we also recently looked at.



The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case supports the same gestures that you get with a Magic Trackpad 2. A three finger swipe to the left or the right swaps between apps, a three finger swipe down goes to the Home screen, a two finger swipe down brings up Spotlight search, and a three finger swipe up opens up the multitasking interface.

The keyboard is a little bit cramped when typing, but the keys feel great under the fingers with a decent amount of key travel. We did run into an issue where some keys occasionally failed to work (but then worked later), which could be an issue with this particular keyboard or a problem that may be able to be fixed at a later date with a firmware update.



As an example, the dollar sign failed to work at first, but a day later it was a functional key. Later, the apostrophe key failed to work, but not the quotation as it worked fine with the shift key held down.

The keys are backlit and brightness can be toggled using function keys, with other options available for accessing the Home screen, adjusting screen brightness, accessing search, and accessing media controls.



When using this keyboard in the lap without a flat surface, it works, but it's not the best experience. It's simple to type, but there is some screen wobble depending on how hard you're typing.

All in all, this is a solid keyboard option for those who don't have an ‌iPad Pro‌ and won't be able to get the Magic Keyboard. For those who want to add more functionality to their iPads and use them for a lot of typing and tasks where a trackpad would come in handy, Logitech's Combo Touch Keyboard Cases with Trackpad are well worth the purchase price and can be picked up from the Apple Store.