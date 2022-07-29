iOS 16 Health and Fitness Updates: Medication Tracking, Sleep Stages, iPhone Activity Tracking and More

by

Apple with iOS 16 added a new medication management feature to the Health app, which is designed to allow users to keep track of their medications to make sure a dose isn't missed. The feature works alongside a new Medications app on the Apple Watch, and it's useful for everything from prescriptions to vitamins.

iOS 16 Health Guide Feature
This guide covers everything that you need to know about the medication tracking feature along with other new ‌iOS 16‌ Health app features.

Medication Tracking

"Medications" is a new section available in the Health app, accessible by going to the Browse section and scrolling down to Medications, or typing it into the Health app search bar.

ios 16 medications section health
In the Medications app, you can enter in all of the prescription medications, over the counter medications, and vitamins that you take so you can get reminders to take medicine, check for interactions, and more.

ios 16 medication add
Adding a medication is as simple as tapping on the Add Medication button in the Health app. From there, you can type in the name of a medicine or vitamin, or use your iPhone's camera to scan the label of your pill bottle. Adding via scan is simple, but it doesn't always pick up all the information, so you may need to manually select dose and form (pill, spray, etc).

ios 16 medication label scan
From there, you can choose the frequency of when you take the medication. You can choose a specific day or interval of days, specific days of the week, or opt for as needed, and then you can set the time that you want to take the medication.

ios 16 health schedule medicine
Medications can be customized with a shape and a color to match the pill that you take in real life for quick and easy recognition.

ios 16 health app customize medication
You can add all of your medications and vitamins into the Health app, with everything viewable in a list.

Medication Reminders

Once you've added your medication to the Health app and set a time and day to take it, the ‌iPhone‌ will send you a notification when it's time to take it. You can get notifications for all of the medications in the Health app that have been assigned a schedule.

ios 16 medication list health
Medication notifications are classed as time sensitive notifications and will be delivered at your specified time unless you override the setting.

log medication
Notifications are automatic for all medications that have a set time and and/or set day for when you take them.

Medication Logging

When a reminder notification pops up, you can tap it to be taken to a popup where you can mark a medication as "Taken" or Skipped." You can also use the "Mark All as Taken" option if you have multiple medications scheduled for the same time. Medications can also be marked as logged from the medication list in the Health app.

ios 16 health app medication logging
The Health app can track the medications that you take over time, so you can check in on whether you're taking your medication regularly. You can see data organized by day, week, month, six months, and year.

Apple will also provide a Medications "Highlight" in your Health summary that will let you know how often you've taken a medication over the past 28 days.

Apple Watch Medication App

In watchOS 9, there is a dedicated Medications app that you can tap into for quicker logging. You can log each medication individually in the app or use the "Log All as Taken" to get to them all at once. If you skipped a dose, you can choose the "Skipped" option.

medications watchos 9
The Apple Watch app is just for marking medications as taken and all other medication management needs to be done in the Health app.

Medication Interactions

The Health app regularly checks to make sure that the medications that you are taking do not have interactions with one another, keeping you from taking a combination of medications that could be dangerous.

medication interactions ios 16

Medication Side Effects and Other Info

If you tap into any medication from your Health app list, you can then choose the "Side Effects" button to see the listed side effects for that medicine, if it's available.

ios 16 medications side effects
Not all medications have side effects listed, and the information is provided by Elsevier, a Netherlands-based company that specializes in medical content, including the Annual ScienceDirect book series on drug side effects.

Export Medications

In the Medications section of the Health app, there's an option to "Export Medications List PDF," which as the name suggests, creates a simple PDF of the medications that you take. You can share this list with a doctor.

Sleep Features

For those who wear the Apple Watch to bed for sleep tracking purposes, ‌watchOS 9‌ and ‌iOS 16‌ bring new functionality. Sleep recorded by the Apple Watch is broken down into Awake, REM, Core (light), and Deep sleep categories, so you can get an idea of how well you slept during the night.

ios 16 sleep info
The Apple Watch will track when you get in bed, how long it takes you to fall asleep, how often you wake up, and how much time you spend in REM, Core, and Deep sleep.

Apple defines the different sleep categories as follows:

  • Awake - You may find yourself awake during parts of a sleep session. It's normal for people to wake up on occasion. It's possible that you will fall right back to sleep and not remember waking up during the night.
  • REM - This stage of sleep may play a role in learning and memory. During this stage, your muscles are the most relaxed and your eyes move rapidly from side to side. This is also when most of your dreams occur.
  • Core - Sometimes referred to as light sleep, this stage is considered just as important as the others. This stage often represents most of your time asleep each night. Brain waves that may be important for cognition occur during this stage.
  • Deep - Also known as slow wave sleep because of the brain wave patterns, this is the stage where body tissues are repaired and essential hormones are released. This stage typically happens in longer periods during the first half of your sleep session.

The sleep data collected by the Apple Watch can be viewed in the "Sleep" section of the Health app. Sleep data can now be viewed by day rather than just by week so you can drill down into your sleep quality on a day by day basis.

Other than the new sleep categories, the Sleep functionality is the same. You still use the same Bedtime and Wake Up features, which tie in to the Wind Down and Sleep Focus options.

Health Sharing Invitations

You can invite family members to share their data with you in ‌iOS 16‌, making it easy to keep track of the health information of elderly family members or children. Once an invitation is received, the person can opt to select which data to share with you.

ios 16 health sharing

Fitness Activity Tracking

In iOS 15 and earlier, you needed an Apple Watch to take advantage of the Fitness app, but that's changed in ‌iOS 16‌.

fitness app ios 16
You can use the Fitness app with the ‌iPhone‌'s motion sensors to track your activity level. The ‌iPhone‌ can estimate steps, distance walked, and track third-party workouts to provide details on how many calories you've burned in a day.

Without an Apple Watch, you're limited to a daily Move goal, without the Exercise and Stand goals available.

Guide Feedback

Have questions about the new Health and Fitness features in ‌iOS 16‌, know of a feature we left out, or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16

Top Rated Comments

DaPizzaMan Avatar
DaPizzaMan
57 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
This is going to be incredibly useful. Wow.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thefourthpope Avatar
thefourthpope
54 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
I’ve only barely toyed with it, as I’m fortunate to only occasionally take seasonal allergy meds, but the medications feature is going to be an amazing resource for lots of people.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
39 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
Love the medication addition. Pharmacies should start adding QR codes to the bottle labels that include the name of the medication, frequency of use, and any special instructions like take with/without food, take only in evening, etc... That way apps like Apple Health can scan and automatically import the meds vs just the medicine name described in this article.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 13 Editable Messages Feature

Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 4 For Lock Screen, iMessage, CarPlay, and More

Wednesday July 27, 2022 3:24 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing. The latest beta contains a handful of new features and changes involving the Messages app, Home app, Mail app, Lock Screen notifications, CarPlay, and more. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube iOS 16 is currently in beta for developers and members of Apple's free public beta testing program, and the software update will be...
Read Full Article69 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article161 comments
M2 MacBook Air 2022 Feature0008

Apple Replaces Last Remaining Intel-Made Component in M2 MacBook Air

Tuesday July 26, 2022 3:17 am PDT by
In the M2 MacBook Air, Apple has replaced an Intel-made component responsible for controlling the USB and Thunderbolt ports with a custom-made controller, meaning the last remnants of Intel are now fully out of the latest Mac. Earlier this month, the repair website iFixit shared a teardown of the new MacBook Air, revealing a look inside the completely redesigned machine. One subtle detail...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

Five Apple Products Rumored to Switch to USB-C

Tuesday July 26, 2022 1:43 pm PDT by
While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has been transitioning many of its devices to USB-C in recent years. Apple now offers USB-C ports on every Mac that it currently sells, ranging from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with a USB-C port include the 2018 and newer iPad Pro, 2020 and newer iPad Air, sixth-generation iPad mini, Studio Display, and Pro...
Read Full Article193 comments
2019 mac pro side and front

Apple Had M1 Mac Pro Ready to Ship Months Ago, Mac Mini Redesign Unlikely

Tuesday July 26, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple had a Mac Pro featuring the M1 Apple silicon chip ready to ship and launch to customers "months ago," but has ultimately decided to wait for the "M2 Extreme" Mac Pro later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed. In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Gurman said that Apple likely held off on the M1 Mac Pro to wait for the more high-end and powerful version with the "M2...
Read Full Article275 comments
pixel 6a vs iphone se 2

Budget Smartphone Comparison: Google's $449 Pixel 6a vs. Apple's $429 iPhone SE

Tuesday July 26, 2022 2:07 pm PDT by
Google last week launched the Pixel 6a, a $449 budget smartphone that's designed to compete with more affordable smartphones like Apple's iPhone SE. We picked up a Pixel 6a to see how it measures up to the iPhone SE in terms of design, performance, and camera technology. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display, which means...
Read Full Article127 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

Monday July 25, 2022 2:43 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes. iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Read Full Article122 comments