iOS 15 Safari Extensions Worth Checking Out

With iOS 15, Apple introduced a new design and a range of new features, including better support for extensions. Safari in ‌iOS 15‌ supports web extensions, which can be downloaded and installed through the App Store, so there are a much wider range of extension options for you to choose from.



We've rounded up some of the most useful ‌iOS 15‌ extensions that we've found so far.

1Password (Subscription Required) - For 1Password users, the 1Password extension allows users to input their saved 1Password information in Safari, similar to how it works on the Mac. 1Password can autofill logins, passwords, credit card information, two-factor authentication codes, and more. A 1Password subscription is required, which is priced at $2.99 per month.

(Subscription Required) - For 1Password users, the 1Password extension allows users to input their saved 1Password information in Safari, similar to how it works on the Mac. 1Password can autofill logins, passwords, credit card information, two-factor authentication codes, and more. A 1Password subscription is required, which is priced at $2.99 per month. Amplosion ($1.99) - Amplosion redirects Google's AMP pages and links to standard links in Safari, which is a good solution for those who don't like AMP pages. Amplosion, designed by Apollo creator Christian Selig, is open source and designed with transparency so users can verify what the extension is doing.

($1.99) - Amplosion redirects Google's AMP pages and links to standard links in Safari, which is a good solution for those who don't like AMP pages. Amplosion, designed by Apollo creator Christian Selig, is open source and designed with transparency so users can verify what the extension is doing. Apollo (Free) - Reddit app Apollo has a new Safari extension that's designed to allow the Apollo app to open any Reddit weblink rather than requiring the link to be opened in the Reddit app. If you pair Apollo with Amplosion, Safari will open any Safari Reddit link in the Apollo app automatically, which is great for those who prefer Apollo to the official Reddit app. Apollo is free, but the Pro unlock costs $4.99.

(Free) - Reddit app Apollo has a new Safari extension that's designed to allow the Apollo app to open any Reddit weblink rather than requiring the link to be opened in the Reddit app. If you pair Apollo with Amplosion, Safari will open any Safari Reddit link in the Apollo app automatically, which is great for those who prefer Apollo to the official Reddit app. Apollo is free, but the Pro unlock costs $4.99. Achoo - ($0.99) - Another extension created by Christian Selig, Achoo is an HTML viewer and inspector. If you need to see the HTML of a webpage on your iPhone and iPad, this is a simple app worth picking up. You can inspect HTML, copy/paste it, and edit it.

- ($0.99) - Another extension created by Christian Selig, Achoo is an HTML viewer and inspector. If you need to see the HTML of a webpage on your iPhone and iPad, this is a simple app worth picking up. You can inspect HTML, copy/paste it, and edit it. StopTheMadness ($7.99) - StopTheMadness is a privacy protecting extension that has several functions. It stops Google from loading AMP pages, ends clickjacking in Google search results, Facebook, and Gmail, removes tracking parameters from the ends of URLs, loads unshortened versions of URLs, prevents videos from autoplaying, and more. It's expensive, but for those who want to cut out a lot of the Safari browsing annoyances, it's worth checking out.

($7.99) - StopTheMadness is a privacy protecting extension that has several functions. It stops Google from loading AMP pages, ends clickjacking in Google search results, Facebook, and Gmail, removes tracking parameters from the ends of URLs, loads unshortened versions of URLs, prevents videos from autoplaying, and more. It's expensive, but for those who want to cut out a lot of the Safari browsing annoyances, it's worth checking out. Noir ($2.99) - If you have Dark Mode turned on and visit a website that does not support it, Noir will automatically turn it dark so that you're not blinded by a sudden bright webpage with ‌Dark Mode‌ enabled. Noir only activates when a website does not have a ‌Dark Mode‌ option, and you can choose to turn ‌Dark Mode‌ on or off on a site by site basis.

Installing Extensions

To install an extension, you need to download the extension app from the ‌App Store‌ and then open up the Safari section of the Settings app. From there, tap on "Extensions" and select the toggle next to the extension you want to enable.

If you want to find more extensions, just tap on the "More Extensions" button to go to the "Safari Extensions" section in the ‌App Store‌.

Alternatively, extensions can also be managed right in the browser window by tapping on the "Aa" button and then choosing the "Manage Extensions" option.



Guide Feedback

Have a favorite extension not listed here or want to offer feedback on this guide? Let us know in the comments below.