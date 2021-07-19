iOS 14.7 Features: Everything New in iOS 14.7

Apple today released iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to the public after several months of beta testing. iOS 14.7 is a smaller update than some of the updates that preceded it, but there are still a few notable features.

MagSafe Battery Pack Support

We've highlighted everything that's new in iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 below.

Apple in July introduced the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is designed to work with the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. iOS 14.7 introduces support for the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌, and the update is required to use it.



On the iPhone, you can view the charge level of the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ through the Batteries widget either on the Home Screen or through the Today View, with the battery charge level available right alongside the ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and AirPods battery readings.

Merging Apple Cards

Apple announced Apple Card Family sharing in April and rolled out most of the functionality in the iOS 14.6 update, but iOS 14.7 brings support for merging two Apple Cards.



Two current Apple Card owners who want to share a single ‌Apple Card‌ account can now merge their accounts together, resulting in a higher shared credit limit with the lower APR of the two accounts.

The account merging process can be initiated in the Wallet app.

HomePod Timer Management

With iOS 14.7, there's now an option to manage timers on the HomePod through the Home app.

Air Quality Information

Air Quality information in the Weather and Maps app has expanded to Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain.

In the Podcasts app, the Podcasts library now has an option that lets users see all shows or only followed shows.

Bug Fixes

There are several noteworthy bug fixes that Apple has addressed in the iOS 14.7 update. Apple's release notes include the following:

An issue that could cause Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback to unexpectedly stop has been fixed.

The battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored.

A bug that caused Braille displays to show invalid information when composing Mail messages has been fixed.

A bug that could cause the share playlist menu option to go missing in ‌Apple Music‌ has been addressed.

The iOS 14.7 update also appears to fix a bug that could cause an ‌iPhone‌'s WiFi to stop working if connected to a WiFi network named "%p%s%s%s%s%n." This isn't mentioned in Apple's release notes, but connecting to a network with that name could impact the ‌iPhone‌'s functionality and it is no longer an issue after installing iOS 14.7.

