Apple's 2022 iMac Pro: Everything We Know

by

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the "‌iMac‌ Pro" name to differentiate it from the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ that Apple released in 2021. The larger ‌iMac‌ is expected to have an updated design, M1 Pro/Max chips, and a mini-LED display, and it could launch in the first half of 2022.

2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

Design

The upcoming ‌iMac‌ will be similar in design to the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ and the Pro Display XDR, according to leaker Dylandkt. It will feature black bezels, and if it does indeed look similar to the Pro Display XDR, bezel size could be much slimmer and it could perhaps have less of a bottom chin.

Display

Like the 2021 MacBook Pro models, the next-generation ‌iMac‌ will adopt a mini-LED display for brighter colors, deeper blacks, and improved HDR, and it will feature ProMotion display technology, allowing for up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

2020 iMac Mockup Feature 27 inch text
A refresh rate at 120Hz will allow for smoother gameplay and scrolling through various apps like Safari, plus it will improve general animations throughout macOS.

Some rumors have indicated that the ‌iMac‌ will have a display that's larger than 27 inches to mirror the smaller ‌iMac‌'s increase from 21.5 inches to 24 inches, but display analyst Ross Young says that it's going to measure in at 27 inches like the current model.

Apple has tested Face ID for the ‌iMac‌ Pro, according to leaker Dylandkt, but it is not a confirmed feature and it's not clear whether Face ID will make it into the release version of the machine.

Ports

The ‌iMac‌ is expected to offer a similar port configuration to the MacBook Pro, with Apple including USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, an SD card slot, and an HDMI port.

Apple could also include an Ethernet port built into the power adapter as it has for the 24-inch ‌iMac‌.

M1 Pro/Max Chips

The ‌iMac‌ Pro will feature the same ‌M1 Pro‌ and M1 Max chips that were introduced in the MacBook Pro, and Apple could perhaps also introduce one additional higher-end configuration for the machine.

The ‌M1 Pro‌ and ‌M1 Max‌ have the same 10-core CPU (though there is an 8-core version of the ‌M1 Pro‌). The ‌M1 Pro‌ features up to 16 graphics cores, while the ‌M1 Max‌ features up to 32 graphics cores.

Naming

Apple is reportedly calling the ‌iMac‌ the "‌iMac‌ Pro" internally, and that could turn out to be its launch name as well, which would be in line with the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro.

An "‌iMac‌ Pro" name differentiates the 27-inch ‌iMac‌ from the 24-inch model, and makes it clear that it uses the same "Pro" chips as the MacBook Pro.

Pricing

The base ‌iMac‌ Pro is said to feature 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD, and pricing is expected to start at around $2,000.

Release Date

The upcoming ‌iMac‌ Pro will launch sometime in 2022, perhaps in the first half of the year at or before WWDC. It will replace the current Intel-based 27-inch ‌iMac‌, one of the last Mac models to still use Intel processors.

Top Rated Comments

TwitchOSX Avatar
TwitchOSX
3 days ago at 02:25 pm
512GB HD? Are you smoking crack? You gonna put "pro" on a machine and put half a terabyte HD in it? COME ON
Score: 40 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
3 days ago at 02:30 pm
Apple's 2022 iMac Pro: Everything @TheYayAreaLiving ? Know!



Attachment Image
Score: 28 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thingstoponder Avatar
thingstoponder
3 days ago at 03:01 pm
Macrumors still using that clickbait fake mockup that will never happen. It will have a chin.
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wilberforce Avatar
wilberforce
3 days ago at 05:18 pm

Macrumors still using that clickbait fake mockup that will never happen. It will have a chin.
Definitely have a chin. And a notch.



Attachment Image
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrr Avatar
mrr
3 days ago at 02:18 pm
Waiting just for you.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bilbo--baggins Avatar
bilbo--baggins
3 days ago at 02:47 pm
An hdmi port on an iMac would be nuts. Still not convinced it was a good choice on the new MacBook Pro’s but utterly pointless on an iMac.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

maxresdefault

M1 Pro vs. M1 Max Buyer's Guide

Tuesday October 19, 2021 11:32 am PDT by
Apple recently announced a major update for its high-end MacBook Pros, with the new machines featuring a complete redesign, larger mini-LED displays with ProMotion, an HDMI port and SD card slot, full-sized function keys, and more. The new machines contain one of two all-new scaled-up variants of the M1 System on Chip (SoC), the M1 Pro or the M1 Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article182 comments
MBA rounded mock blue

Apple's Redesigned 2022 MacBook Air: Everything We Know

Monday November 8, 2021 2:52 pm PST by
The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010, which is when Apple introduced both 11 and 13-inch models. We're expecting a total overhaul of the look of the machine, and this guide aggregates all of the rumors that we've heard so far. Design Apple is doing away with the wedge-shaped design of the...
Read Full Article220 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1 copy

What to Expect From October 18 'Unleashed' Apple Event: New MacBook Pros, AirPods 3 and More

Friday October 15, 2021 2:10 pm PDT by
Apple's first fall event of 2021 focused on the iPhone and the Apple Watch, but the second, set to be held on Monday, October 18, is expected to be Mac-centric. The upcoming event will see the debut of the highly anticipated 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, plus we could also get refreshed AirPods and a new Mac mini. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This guide...
Read Full Article199 comments
macbook pro 14 16 2021

14-Inch MacBook Pro vs. 16-Inch MacBook Pro Buyer's Guide

Tuesday October 19, 2021 8:19 am PDT by
Apple recently announced a major update for its high-end MacBook Pro models, with the new machines featuring a complete redesign, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, larger mini-LED displays with ProMotion, an HDMI port and SD card slot, full-sized function keys, and more. The redesigned MacBook Pro is available in all-new 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Despite both being high-end models, the 14- and...
Read Full Article147 comments
macbook pro keyboard

13-Inch MacBook Pro vs. 14- and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Buyer's Guide

Wednesday October 20, 2021 8:03 am PDT by
Apple recently announced a major update for its high-end MacBook Pro models, with the new machines featuring a complete redesign, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, larger mini-LED displays with ProMotion, an HDMI port and SD card slot, full-sized function keys, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In November 2020, Apple updated its popular 13-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article2 comments
m1x feature dark blue

Apple M1X Chip Rumor Archive

Tuesday October 12, 2021 1:44 pm PDT by
The M1X was one of the rumored names for the Apple silicon chips that followed the M1. These chips actually turned out to be called the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, and Apple did not use the "M1X" nomenclature. Though the naming was wrong, the rumors about the chip were accurate, and this guide serves as an archive for all of the rumors about the M1X prior to the launch of the new MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article
m1 pro chip

Apple's M1 Pro Chip: Everything You Need to Know

Friday October 29, 2021 1:13 pm PDT by
Apple in October 2021 introduced its second-generation Apple silicon chips, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, which follow the M1 and are available in the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. This guide focuses on the M1 Pro, which is an improvement over the M1, but not quite as powerful as the M1 Max. M1 Pro Explained The M1 Pro is Apple's second System on a Chip (SoC) developed for use in Macs, ...
Read Full Article
m1 max

Apple's M1 Max Chip: Everything You Need to Know

Friday October 29, 2021 1:13 pm PDT by
Apple in October 2021 introduced its second-generation Apple silicon chips, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, which follow the M1 and are available in the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. This guide focuses on the M1 Max, which is Apple's most powerful Apple silicon chip to date. M1 Max Explained The M1 Max, along with the M1 Pro, is Apple's second System on a Chip (SoC) developed for use in...
Read Full Article
m1 imac colors

M1 iMac Colors: Deciding on the Right Color

Friday April 23, 2021 5:30 am PDT by
The redesigned iMac arrived this month in a range of seven striking colors, offering an iPhone 12-style selection of finishes on the iMac for the first time in almost 20 years. Color pervades all aspects of the new iMac, extending to the Magic Keyboard and mouse, and even the magnetic power cable. Especially as users tend to hold onto their Macs for longer than their iPhones, choosing the...
Read Full Article
m1 pro chip

16GB vs. 32GB MacBook Pro: How Much is Enough?

Wednesday November 3, 2021 4:25 pm PDT by
Apple's high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro offers the M1 Pro chip with 16GB of RAM as standard, but you can upgrade to 32GB of RAM for $400. When choosing your M1 Pro MacBook Pro configuration, should you upgrade to the 32GB memory option and does it justify its cost? Our guide helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these two memory options for the high-end MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article