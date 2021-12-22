New 27-inch iMac Said to Launch in Multiple Colors

Apple's upcoming 27-inch iMac will feature a thinner exterior design and be available in multiple colors like its 24-inch counterpart, according to a new report today.

Apple's 24-inch ‌iMac‌ in various colors

Apple's larger-screened ‌iMac‌ has been rumored for a while to be similar in design to the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ and the Pro Display XDR, but previous rumors about the bigger all-in-one Mac have suggested it will feature black bezels and have a darker color scheme to differentiate it as a more professional machine, similar to the discontinued ‌iMac‌ Pro (rumors suggest it could even adopt the "Pro" moniker to distinguish it further).

However, the latest report from DigiTimes claims Apple intends to offer the 27-inch ‌iMac‌ in various colors, although whether that means Apple will use the same color scheme as the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ is unclear.

Twitter leaker @dylandkt previously claimed that the new 27-inch ‌iMac‌ will feature a similar design as the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ that launched earlier this year, but with a darker color scheme.

Earlier this year, when Apple revealed that the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ would be available in a range of fun colors, many observers noted the similarity it bears to the original 1998 all-in-one desktop, the ‌iMac‌ G3, which was offered in several colors and paired with a light gray bezel. If the latest report is accurate, Apple is in the midst of a back-to-roots design overhaul for its entire ‌iMac‌ line.

The upcoming Apple silicon-powered ‌"‌iMac‌‌ Pro" is expected to launch in the spring of 2022, perhaps at a spring event. It will replace the current Intel-based 27-inch ‌‌iMac‌‌, one of the last Mac models to still use Intel processors. Today's report also claimed it will not feature a display with mini-LED but will instead keep the LCD panel previously used. For everything we know about the upcoming larger ‌iMac‌, check out our dedicated guide.