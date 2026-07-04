 Top Stories: 'MacBook Ultra' and iPhone 18 Rumors, iOS 26.5.2 Security Fixes, and More - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Top Stories: 'MacBook Ultra' and iPhone 18 Rumors, iOS 26.5.2 Security Fixes, and More

by

After last week's craziness around Apple's major price hikes, things returned to a bit more of a normal flow this week, with the rumor mill offering up tidbits about the long-rumored touchscreen MacBook, the iPhone 18 lineup, and more.

top stories 2026 07 04
This week also saw minor updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS that included a surprising number of security fixes, while a cyberattack at an Apple manufacturing partner has the company concerned about leaked confidential information, so read on below for all the details!

Top Stories

Apple's OLED 'MacBook Ultra' Will Stick With M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple will be accelerating development of its M7 family of chips to deliver greater AI-focused capabilities sooner, but it also means Apple will not be releasing M6 Pro and M6 Max chips.

OLED MacBook Ultra Rumors Thumb
That revelation left open the question of which chips Apple is planning on using in its highly anticipated touchscreen "MacBook Ultra" rumored for release late this year or early next year, and Bloomberg now says Apple will be using M5 Pro and M5 Max chips for that product.

The news is likely to disappoint some who have been waiting for the new high-end MacBook, considering the M5 Pro and M5 Max have been used in the current MacBook Pro models since March, so the chips could be approaching a year old by the time the MacBook Ultra debuts.

For more details on what we're expecting to see in the MacBook Ultra, be sure to check out our guide and recent video overview.

As for the base MacBook Pro currently powered by the regular M5 chip, Bloomberg says there is an M6 model coming late this year, with a redesigned M7 model matching the upcoming MacBook Ultra to follow relatively soon after in the first half of 2027.

2027 iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e to Get 9GB RAM and A20 Chip

The lower-end iPhone 18 models set to launch in spring 2027 will feature 9GB DRAM, up from 8GB, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. By lower-end iPhones, Kuo is likely referencing the ‌iPhone 18‌ and the iPhone 18e, both of which are rumored to be coming around March or April of 2027.

iphone 17 ceramic shield
The report is a bit of a surprise given previous rumors have indicated that at least the iPhone 18 would include 12GB of RAM, and a couple of iOS 27 features unveiled at WWDC last month are only available on iPhone and iPad devices with at least 12GB of RAM.

Apple 'Concerned' Over iPhone 18 Pro Data Leak From Supplier Tata

In late June, it was revealed that Apple manufacturing partner Tata had been the target of a cyberattack that resulted in confidential documents from Apple and other companies being leaked on the dark web.

iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature
Apple is unsurprisingly "concerned" about the leak from its Indian manufacturing partner, as the files include detailed information about parts and suppliers for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Some details from the files have been circulating, including a few images and videos, though it appears Apple may be trying to crack down on distribution of the confidential content.

iPhone 18 Pro is Just a Few Months Away With These 10 New Features

Even aside from the Tata leak, a lot of information is already known about the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which are expected to debut in September, so be sure to check out our overview.

Four iPhone 18 Pro Colors Mock Feature
Among the most recent leaks are an alleged SIM tray in a dark cherry color that has been rumored for the device, and an alleged diagram of the device's logic board showing a new layout for the A20 Pro chip with the RAM sitting next to the main processor rather than on top of it.

Potential buyers should also be prepared for the possibility of a price shock, considering Apple's recent price increases across its iPad and Mac lineups. One market intelligence firm believes Apple could raise prices by up to $200 compared to the current iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

Apple Releases iOS 26.5.2 With Security Fixes

Apple this week released 26.5.2 updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS Tahoe, delivering fixes for more than 25 security vulnerabilities.

iOS 26
Apple says that it used the releases to deliver the included security fixes sooner than originally planned, as the company seeks to speed up fixes in an age where AI has made it easier and faster to exploit disclosed vulnerabilities.

Apple Acquires Award-Winning App 'Play'

In February, Apple notified the European Commission that it would be acquiring certain assets from and have the right to hire certain employees from Rabbit 3 Times, the company behind the award-winning app design tool Play. The notification was published on the European Commission's website this week, following a four-month waiting period.

Apple Acquires Award Winning App Play Feature
Play was a Mac and iPhone app that allowed designers to prototype iPhone app interfaces using Apple's SwiftUI frameworks, and then send them to Xcode. In 2025, the app won an Apple Design Award for innovation, but it is no longer available in the App Store and it is unclear what Apple's plans are for the intellectual property associated with it.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

top stories 2026 06 06

Top Stories: 'All Systems Glow' for WWDC, MacBook Neo Popularity, and More

Saturday June 6, 2026 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's big week for developers is just around the corner, and that means WWDC 2026 will also be giving everybody else their first peek at what Apple has in store for iOS 27, macOS 27 and more later this year. Other notable Apple news this week included the popularity of the budget MacBook Neo, the status of new Apple TV and HomePod mini models, iOS 26.5.1 and macOS 26.5.1 bug-fix updates,...
Read Full Article14 comments
top stories 2026 06 13

Top Stories: WWDC 2026 Recap With Siri AI, iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, and More

Saturday June 13, 2026 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC 2026 has come to a close, and it brought a number of announcements with the headliner being the new Siri AI functionality available both in a standalone app and integrated throughout most of Apple's next-generation operating systems. iOS 27 brings a host of other improvements with an emphasis on performance, while macOS 27, known as macOS Golden Gate, delivers some Liquid Glass design...
Read Full Article3 comments
top stories 2026 06 20

Top Stories: Apple Price Hikes Coming, 20th Anniversary iPhone Rumors, and More

Saturday June 20, 2026 6:00 am PDT by
While Apple held out as many other smartphone and computer manufacturers raised prices in the face of massive increases in memory and storage costs, CEO Tim Cook has signaled that Apple will soon have to follow suit as the "situation has become unsustainable." In other news this week, rumors covered not just the iPhone 18 but also the 20th anniversary iPhone that's still over a year away,...
Read Full Article7 comments