Apple Releases iOS 26.5.2 With Security Fixes
Apple today released iOS 26.5.2 and iPadOS 26.5.2, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out in September. iOS 26.5.2 comes a month after the launch of iOS 26.5.1, an update that added a charging fix for the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models.
iOS 26.5.2 and iPadOS 26.5.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 26.5.2 includes security fixes for the iPhone and iPad.
Apple is wrapping up work on iOS 26 because iOS 27 is launching in just a few months. iOS 27 is available to developers now, with a public beta coming in July.
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