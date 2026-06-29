iPhone 18 Pro is Just a Few Months Away With These 10 New Features

The next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now just a few months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.



Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable "iPhone Ultra" in the first half of September, and the devices should be released in the second half of the month. The regular iPhone 18, a lower-end iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air will reportedly be announced around March 2027.

Below, we have recapped 10 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models, as of June: